Silo Wellness CEO, Douglas K. Gordon and UVertz CEO, John Z. Shafai UVertz - Ads on the Go

UVertz is pleased to announce a media campaign in New York City for Psychedelic Company Silo Wellness and Marley One using its unique digital screen technology.

We're excited to introduce Marley One, a portfolio of branded mushroom products with instant name recognition and global visibility honoring Bob Marley’s legacy and connection to plant-based wellbeing” — Silo Wellness CEO, Douglas K. Gordon