Submit Release
News Search

There were 992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,944 in the last 365 days.

UVertz is pleased to announce a media campaign in New York City for Psychedelic Company Silo Wellness and Marley One.

Silo Wellness CEO, Douglas K. Gordon and UVertz CEO, John Z. Shafai

UVertz - Ads on the Go

UVertz is pleased to announce a media campaign in New York City for Psychedelic Company Silo Wellness and Marley One using its unique digital screen technology.

We're excited to introduce Marley One, a portfolio of branded mushroom products with instant name recognition and global visibility honoring Bob Marley’s legacy and connection to plant-based wellbeing”
— Silo Wellness CEO, Douglas K. Gordon
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UVertz is pleased to announce the continued roll out of its patented, one-of-a-kind digital screen technology in a ground-breaking media campaign in Metro NYC for publicly-traded psychedelics company Silo Wellness, Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) and Marley One Nutraceuticals.

The UVertz proprietary OOH “Ads on the Go” platform places geo-targeted digital ads in the rear windows of gig economy cars. Vibrant static ads (8 to 10 seconds each) on a continuous loop appear to be floating on the rear window. Dwell time is tailored to engage a captive audience with brand reinforcement and Twitter-style messaging. The Silo Wellness / Marley One campaign in New York City includes 50 cars utilizing gig economy app drivers such as Uber, Lyft, and Grubhub.

Founded in 2018, Silo Wellness offers a diverse and growing portfolio of functional mushroom products, psychedelic wellness retreats in Jamaica and Oregon, cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms and truffles in Jamaica, development of a brick-and-mortar smart shop in Jamaica, and intellectual property, focused initially on the commercialization of its metered-dosing psilocybin nasal spray.

In March 2021, Silo Wellness announced a multi-year licensing agreement with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley for the exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market and sell a distinct product line of functional and psychedelic mushrooms. The initial product offering includes a range of functional mushroom tinctures with unique blends highlighting the brand’s connection to Jamaica, including species such as cordyceps, lion’s mane, chaga, reishi and turkey tail that offer a range of unique health and wellness benefits, from immunity and gut health to cognitive function and sleep enhancement.

“We are excited to introduce the world to Marley One, a portfolio of branded mushroom products with instant name recognition and global visibility honoring Bob Marley’s legacy and connection to nature and plant-based wellbeing,” said Silo Wellness CEO Douglas K. Gordon. “We are building what will become the world’s first global functional and psychedelic mushroom brand, guided by our vision to help people achieve healthier, more fulfilling lives and become the best versions of themselves.”

The Marley One line of functional mushrooms is available at www.MarleyOne.com. With this Marley One partnership, UVertz continues its expansion into new advertising verticals that seek to leverage geo-targeted technology to build their brands by connecting directly with consumers in a more unique way.

John Z. Shafai, co-founder of UVertz, said, “We’re thrilled to be working with Silo Wellness and Marley One. Marley One offers an efficient and efficacious way to benefit from the potent power of proven legal functional mushrooms. The UVertz “Ads-on-the-Go” technology offers an efficient and efficacious way for Marley One to grow its brand and engage potential customers with relevant product messaging.”

For more information on street-level geo targeted advertising, please visit www.uvertz.com.

UVertz offers a special thanks to Broadcast Marketing Corp. (BMC) for making this partnership happen. BMC is a New York based media / marketing firm that provides extensive media resources and marketing solutions.

John Z. Shafai
UVertz, LLC
info@uvertz.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

UVertz is pleased to announce a media campaign in New York City for Psychedelic Company Silo Wellness and Marley One.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.