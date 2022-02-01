UVertz is pleased to announce a media campaign in New York City for Psychedelic Company Silo Wellness and Marley One.
We're excited to introduce Marley One, a portfolio of branded mushroom products with instant name recognition and global visibility honoring Bob Marley’s legacy and connection to plant-based wellbeing”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UVertz is pleased to announce the continued roll out of its patented, one-of-a-kind digital screen technology in a ground-breaking media campaign in Metro NYC for publicly-traded psychedelics company Silo Wellness, Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) and Marley One Nutraceuticals.
— Silo Wellness CEO, Douglas K. Gordon
The UVertz proprietary OOH “Ads on the Go” platform places geo-targeted digital ads in the rear windows of gig economy cars. Vibrant static ads (8 to 10 seconds each) on a continuous loop appear to be floating on the rear window. Dwell time is tailored to engage a captive audience with brand reinforcement and Twitter-style messaging. The Silo Wellness / Marley One campaign in New York City includes 50 cars utilizing gig economy app drivers such as Uber, Lyft, and Grubhub.
Founded in 2018, Silo Wellness offers a diverse and growing portfolio of functional mushroom products, psychedelic wellness retreats in Jamaica and Oregon, cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms and truffles in Jamaica, development of a brick-and-mortar smart shop in Jamaica, and intellectual property, focused initially on the commercialization of its metered-dosing psilocybin nasal spray.
In March 2021, Silo Wellness announced a multi-year licensing agreement with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley for the exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market and sell a distinct product line of functional and psychedelic mushrooms. The initial product offering includes a range of functional mushroom tinctures with unique blends highlighting the brand’s connection to Jamaica, including species such as cordyceps, lion’s mane, chaga, reishi and turkey tail that offer a range of unique health and wellness benefits, from immunity and gut health to cognitive function and sleep enhancement.
“We are excited to introduce the world to Marley One, a portfolio of branded mushroom products with instant name recognition and global visibility honoring Bob Marley’s legacy and connection to nature and plant-based wellbeing,” said Silo Wellness CEO Douglas K. Gordon. “We are building what will become the world’s first global functional and psychedelic mushroom brand, guided by our vision to help people achieve healthier, more fulfilling lives and become the best versions of themselves.”
The Marley One line of functional mushrooms is available at www.MarleyOne.com. With this Marley One partnership, UVertz continues its expansion into new advertising verticals that seek to leverage geo-targeted technology to build their brands by connecting directly with consumers in a more unique way.
John Z. Shafai, co-founder of UVertz, said, “We’re thrilled to be working with Silo Wellness and Marley One. Marley One offers an efficient and efficacious way to benefit from the potent power of proven legal functional mushrooms. The UVertz “Ads-on-the-Go” technology offers an efficient and efficacious way for Marley One to grow its brand and engage potential customers with relevant product messaging.”
For more information on street-level geo targeted advertising, please visit www.uvertz.com.
UVertz offers a special thanks to Broadcast Marketing Corp. (BMC) for making this partnership happen. BMC is a New York based media / marketing firm that provides extensive media resources and marketing solutions.
