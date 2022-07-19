7 startups to pitch for funding & coverage – streaming live 20 July

ShowStoppers and Keiretsu logos

Discover electric flying machines; blockchain for supply chains; robots digging tunnels with plasma; smart glasses predict driver fatigue; & more

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover electric, personal flying machines; blockchain for supply chains; robots that dig tunnels with plasma; rewiring brain after stroke; smart glasses that predict driver fatigue; safer stethoscopes; cloud-based video, phone, chat, SMS in one app, using AI.

Seven startups will pitch for funding from investors and coverage by journalists during a press conference that streams live, online, Wednesday, 20 July 2022, starting at 11 am EDT.

ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, and Keiretsu Forum SoCal, https://www.k4socal.com/, will introduce:

• AsepticScope, https://www.aseptiscope.com/ -- Introduces the DiskCover System, which protects patients and medical staff from infection by stethoscope, the most frequently utilized medical tool in the world.

• BlyncSync, https://blyncsync.com/ -- Smart glasses with sensors that monitor a driver's attention, to predict driver fatigue and help avoid accidents.

• Cloudcaller, https://www.cloudcaller.io/ -- Cloud-based video, phone, chat and SMS communications in one app, using Watson AI with enterprise-grade security, for today's distributed office.

• Earthgrid, https://www.earthgrid.io/ -- Using robots, solar power and plasma to bore utility and transportation tunnels -- faster, at a fraction of the cost of conventional tunneling.

• IRegained, https://www.iregained.ca/ -- Rewiring the brain after a stroke to help survivors reclaim use of their hands.

• Sky Republic, https://www.skyrepublic.com/ -- Blockchain automation for tomorrow's digital supply chain.

• Zeva Aero, https://zevaaero.com/ -- Designing and building the ultimate green flying machines -- personal, electric, vertical takeoff and landing, zero emissions.

Each company presents for five minutes, followed by breakout rooms for one-on-one questions.

The startups are mentored by ShowStoppers partner Keiretsu Forum SoCal, a region within Keiretsu Forum, a worldwide network of 3000+ accredited investors organized into 64 chapters, with capital, technology, talent, resources and deal flow that to date has invested more than $1B USD into seed, early-stage and late-stage companies, led by healthcare and medical devices, consumer products, and environmental and emerging technologies.

For Keiretsu Forum Southern California information, please contact Cindy Fraley, mailto:hello@k4socal.com, +1 949-899-4849.

To register to attend from any desktop, smartphone, notebook or tablet, anywhere on the planet, journalists may contact Steve Leon, partner, ShowStoppers, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com.

