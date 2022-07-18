PennDOT, Safety Partners to Host Bicycle Rodeo in Oil City, Venango County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Venango County Sheriff’s Department will hold a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, July 23, 2022 to educate children on bike safety.

The rodeo will take place in the parking lot between the PennDOT District 1 office and the Venango Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) facility along Elm Street in downtown Oil City. The event, which is being held in conjunction with the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s Oil Heritage Festival (OHF), is open to all children ages 5 to 12.

Registration will begin at 11:00 AM, and activities will follow from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Participants will have a chance to win OHF ribbons as they complete a fun course of bike skills. All attendees should take a bike and helmet and be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can sign a permission slip for participation.

The rodeo will consist of safety activities, games, and bicycle/helmet inspections. A random drawing will be held to give away two free bicycles donated by CATA. A free hot dog lunch will be provided by Rep. R. Lee James.

The goal of this event is to increase children’s interest in bicycling and educate them on how to ride safely. Participants are reminded that wearing a helmet is required, and a limited number of free helmets will be available from of Safe Kids Clarion-Venango.

