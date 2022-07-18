Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,674 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT, Safety Partners to Host Bicycle Rodeo in Oil City, Venango County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Venango County Sheriff’s Department will hold a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, July 23, 2022 to educate children on bike safety.  

The rodeo will take place in the parking lot between the PennDOT District 1 office and the Venango Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) facility along Elm Street in downtown Oil City. The event, which is being held in conjunction with the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s Oil Heritage Festival (OHF), is open to all children ages 5 to 12.  

Registration will begin at 11:00 AM, and activities will follow from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Participants will have a chance to win OHF ribbons as they complete a fun course of bike skills. All attendees should take a bike and helmet and be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can sign a permission slip for participation. 

The rodeo will consist of safety activities, games, and bicycle/helmet inspections. A random drawing will be held to give away two free bicycles donated by CATA. A free hot dog lunch will be provided by Rep. R. Lee James.  

 The goal of this event is to increase children’s interest in bicycling and educate them on how to ride safely. Participants are reminded that wearing a helmet is required, and a limited number of free helmets will be available from of Safe Kids Clarion-Venango.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095 


You just read:

PennDOT, Safety Partners to Host Bicycle Rodeo in Oil City, Venango County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.