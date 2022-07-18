Bridge Project to Close Portion of Shinbone Road in Buffalo Township, Union County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3009 (Shinbone Road) will be closed in the village of Cowan, Buffalo Township, Union County, for a bridge repair project.



On Wednesday, July 20 through Tuesday, August 23, Shinbone Road will be closed between Route 192 and Dieffenderfer Road, just northeast of the village of Cowan, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew repairs concrete parapets.



A detour using Route 192 and Shinbone Road will in in place for the duration of the project.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

