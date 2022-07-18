Turnkey Private 10 Acre Estate to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

322 Lark Lane | Near San Francisco Breathtaking views of the valley and Mt. Diablo Stunning 10-acre estate near San Francisco & Silicon Valley Truly turn-key for work-from-home and daily life Designed with seamless indoor-to-out entertaining in mind

In cooperation with Dana Green of Compass California II, Inc., 322 Lark Lane will auction in August via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

We are excited to partner with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions to secure the lucky buyer” — Dana Green, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This stunning 10-acre estate near San Francisco & Silicon Valley boasts unmatched mountain views. 322 Lark Lane is a self-sufficient, private offering featuring a main house, carriage house, and tennis house. This turnkey property will auction in August via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Dana Green of Compass California II Inc. Currently listed for $17.75 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 16-22 August, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“This private, turnkey estate offers luxurious amenities, inspiring views, and the ability to host family, friends, and colleagues, all within commuting distance to San Francisco and Silicon Valley. We are excited to partner with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions to secure the lucky buyer" states listing agent, Dana Green. This breathtaking estate was designed by renowned Beverly Hills architect Brian Tichenor. The estate is positioned along the Alamo ridge-line with Mt. Diablo and valley views.

Live, work, and play in luxury from this mountain-view estate in California’s Alamo. Custom fittings and finishes throughout create a sumptuous experience, from Venetian plaster and gold, custom stone flooring, and nine fireplaces throughout the estate. The main house invites you into the kitchen or to rest and rejuvenate in the primary suite, where two bathrooms and two dressing rooms promise privacy. Offer the same splendor to any guests via a one-bedroom Tennis House beside the full-sized tennis court, plus the one-bedroom Carriage House above the nine-car secondary garage.

322 Lark Lane offers the perfect balance between grand-scale entertaining spaces and casual living areas. Inside you will find private bedroom suites with spa-like bathrooms, multiple executive office spaces, nine fireplaces, and hardwood floors throughout. The primary suite features a sitting room with an antique French fireplace in Carrera marble from the Plaza Hotel. The suite’s French doors open to a private balcony and above the bed you will find a crystal chandelier. The primary suite boasts two spa-like ensuite bathrooms and two dressing rooms with ample storage. Indoor-outdoor living is easy with the loggia that opens to the backyard, dual French doors to the outdoor kitchen, and French doors to the indoor family room. The outdoor kitchen featured a Dacor gas grill, ice maker, fridge, and marble sink. The pool with spa and limestone paver patios sit beside a granite pool-side bar with a flat-screen. This sprawling estate tucked securely between two gates also includes a full-sized tennis court, Mediterranean gardens, and a spacious lawn area.

The community of Alamo awaits, only 28 miles from San Francisco but distanced enough from the hustle and bustle of the city. Restaurants, parks, and the Round Hill Country Club are some of the local recreational escapes. Alamo sits between the cities of Walnut Creek and Danville, positioned to enjoy the boons of city-adjacent living. The Westside of Alamo, where you’ll find 322 Lark Lane, sits above the Iron Horse Regional Trail, ideal for long walks, scenic jogs, and cycling. San Francisco or the Silicon Valley are a comfortable commute away, or travel by air from Livermore Municipal Airport, Walnut Creek BART, Oakland International Airport, or Buchanan Field Airport.

The property boasts notable sustainability aspects such as on-property water tanks and a well for irrigation purposes. The living room and bar feature a 500-bottle wine cellar and a media room. The estate offers state-of-the-art AV and security systems, motorized Conrad shades, and a comprehensive lighting system. 322 Lark Lane is conveniently located just 45 miles to SIlicon Valley, 28 miles to San Francisco, 10 minutes to Danville, and 15 minutes to Walnut Creek.

322 Lark Lane is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate INC (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

Turnkey Private 10 Acre Estate | Near San Francisco