Installing PS DAS? How to comply with the NFPA 1221 Donor Antenna Monitoring Requirement, New Consultix WaveSense

WaveSense a New Altitude of Signal Monitoring WaveSense configuration options Design flow when integrated

Consultix Wavsenese was engineered for RF monitoring with a solution that is devised to be economical, simply deployable and easy-to-operate remotely.

Monitoring DAS pilot-broadcast channels, donor antenna line and repeater’s RF health” — Sam Valdivia

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monitoring pilot / broadcast channels, donor antenna line and repeater’s RF health can all be achieved by carefully observing RF signals at certain points.

Signal strength is the main indicator of network availability and radio equipment activities. Hence, monitoring the essential signals of a wireless network (such as downlink and pilot signals) at selected locations allows tracking any severe changes in coverage, equipment failure or overriding interferers.

Spectrum monitoring nodes have been the only choice when it comes to wireless signals observation, however such systems used to imply high performance and rich functionality that might be an overkill in many simple tasks. Consultix Wavsenese was engineered to bring simplicity to basic RF monitoring with a solution that is devised to be economical, simply deployable and easy-to-operate. Just place the Wavesense node at any location, give it Ethernet access and you are up and running; seeing what's going on remotely. The basic version of the product "WaveSense-1" supports sub-1GHz bands whether serving 700/800/900 cellular networks, LMR, PMR or public safety networks.

Through a web-based console window, users can select and login to any site and view its RF timeline. And as a distributed concept (roadmap feature), the system will be supported by Consultix SpectraQual central server that can be either installed at any user premises or accessed as a cloud service for minimal user CapEx. Either way, SpectraQual provides users with a simple method to observe multiple locations from a central monitor.

The monitoring node is designed to be compact, rugged, lightweight and with ultra-low power consumption. Additionally for the ultimate versatility, the following capabilities are featured in the device:

Monitoring up to 10 channels simultaneously, Compact form factor with rugged IP 65 enclosure for indoor/outdoor deployment, Different User access methods; Web-based console, SNMP or SpectraQual server (Roadmap function), Ethernet, WIFI or cellular backhaul connectivity, Versatile power supply options; AC (110/220) and DC (5 VDC or 24/48 VDC), A product came to provide a new altitude of observation of the public safety network availability and the root causes of any disruption.

For more information or a demo to learn more about our new WaveSense solution or our Neuron DAS Monitoring System now supporting the DAS public safety Antenna monitoring mandate (video attached), please contact DAStronix USA at Sales@DAStronixusa.Com or call 877-711-1757 to talk with one of our sales engineers.

Consultix Neuron DAS Monitoring System