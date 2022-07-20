August 7th is A Sweet Day in LA Celebrating Moms with The Sweetest Fashion Party
Love to party for good...it's A Sweet Day in LA...we're celebrating moms for doing their part...preparing kids for a better tomorrow #lovetokickass #wepartyforgood www.ourmomsparty.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good every month, sponsors 'A Sweet Day in LA.' The sweetest party celebrating talented professionals, kids, and sweet moms too.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA...Our monthly celebration to party for good. This month, we have a sweet contest for moms who love to wear super chic shoes; most fashionable pair wins a $100 beauty, foodie, or shopping gift card.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We're celebrating Sweet LA Moms...for doing their part...preparing kids for a better tomorrow. Want to have some summer fun? Attend our sweet ice cream party for good!"
How to Attend A Sweet Day in LA
1. Be a Sweet Mom, bring another sweet mom; bff, or kid (kindergarten, elementary, or middle school).
2. The mom with the sweetest pair of shoes wins a $100 beauty, foodie, or shopping gift card.
Look for Carlos, Founder of Recruiting for Good wearing a yellow hat, standing outside of store; rewarding Sweet Treats (Ice cream)
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
