2022-07-13 08:25:41.23 First $100,000 Top Prize Won in "Ca$h Plu$" Game

A Missouri Lottery player has claimed the first $100,000 top prize in the “Ca$h Plu$” Scratchers game. The winning ticket was purchased at Ayerco, 2214 N. Baltimore, in Kirksville. 

 “Ca$h Plu$” is a $5 game with over $12.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more top prizes of $100,000.

Through Aug. 23, 2022, active Scratchers and Draw Games tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Out-of-the-Way Getaway Promotion” for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Adair County won more than $3.4 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $343,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $5.7 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed in Adair County, visit MOLottery.com.

Distribution channels:


