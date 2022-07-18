Ganja Clergy, Nydia Zamorano-Torres Announces the Relaunch of UR Wellness Website
Expanding Cannabis Education from a Spiritual Perspective
People desire an education that is reliable, accessible, and consistent.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UR Wellness LLC, a holistic health company focused on cannabis and sacred plant medicine, announces the relaunch of its website, and focuses on offering online and on-demand educational courses for those both familiar and unfamiliar with the plant. Currently, cannabis education is largely unreliable and expensive. UR Wellness courses are digestible and provide unique perspectives for those passionate about cannabis and their health.
— Nydia Zamorano-Torres, GanjaClergy
“The needs for education around the cannabis industry are evolving. People desire an education that is reliable, accessible, and consistent. UR Wellness delivers that without the need for certifications or degrees by creating a centralized, accessible, and reliable place to obtain cannabis education from a ganja clergy perspective,” said Ganja Clergy and Founder of UR Wellness, Nydia Zamorano-Torres.
By default, UR Wellness also educates the public through its branded t-shirt line called Got-Terpenes? The t-shirts were designed to educate the public every time someone sees or reads them, one t-shirt at a time.
Additionally, UR Wellness has included a carefully curated library of tips and tricks, upcoming events, news, and access to the Got Terpenes? brand.
About UR Wellness LLC: Nydia Zamorano-Torres, Ganja Clergy, uses a three-pillar approach to heal the mind, body, and spirit using sacred plant medicine. UR Wellness provides consultations, private and group guidance, nature therapy, and education to help the collective understand and balance the endogenous cannabinoid system. To learn more about UR Wellness’ online programs, visit www.urwellnessllc.com.
