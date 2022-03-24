Calyxeum a Women-owned and Operated Cannabis Company in Detroit Michigan Announces Capital Raise Today on Mainvest
Part of Michigan’s growing cannabis industry, the woman-owned business continues to support the community by raising Q2 funding
We intend to maintain a competitive advantage by embracing and expanding the relationships we've built since 2009. We are confident we can deliver strong returns for investors.””DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calyxeum, the leading, minority-owned, women-owned Michigan cannabis venture, announced that it is raising $250,000.00 in growth capital to expand its superior-quality, medical-grade cannabis, and edible products business. The company is in the cannabis growing and processing business. It targets investors for Calyxeum by focusing on social equity applicants, adding to the vision of building community restoration throughout Michigan.
CEO Rebecca Colett explains, “We intend to maintain a competitive advantage by embracing and expanding the relationships we've built since 2009. We are in revenue of our $250,000 raise, we have commitments totaling $1.5M. We are confident we can deliver strong returns for investors.”
Calyxeum produces products under a wholesale organic brand. It distributes them to dispensaries and providers in the state of Michigan. Calyxeum’s products include dry herbs, gummies, and topical ointments sourced and formulated by its COO, LaToyia Rucker who has worked in Michigan’s legal cannabis industry since 2009 as a Caregiver and Cultivation Consultant.
Calyxeum’s timing is auspicious. Nearly 60% of U.S. states have legalized some form of cannabis use and sales. Calyxeum is a biotechnology and life sciences leader that supports its boutique cannabis cultivation operation with the ultimate goal of being a social impact but premiere cannabis brand.
The company is well-positioned to compete with the cannabis industries in Colorado and California. It is leveraging its industry-wide reputation of quality and philosophy of social activism by exploring minority investments from individuals and firms who can help drive value creation. Calyxeum is fully compliant with all state and local municipalities for the Michigan marijuana industry. It is also positioned for national expansion as the cannabis industry federal laws adjust and evolve.
For more information, go to https:/calyxeum.com.
Calyxeum can also be found on Instagram.
To invest, https://maininvest.com/b/calyxeum-detroit
