Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,081 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,665 in the last 365 days.

DAQ Accepting Public Comment on Draft Air Permit for Carolina Poultry Power

Raleigh

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is seeking public comment on a draft air quality permit for the Carolina Poultry Power RG3, LLC facility in La Grange. Public comment will be accepted until Aug. 17, 2022.

Carolina Poultry Power, a proposed biomass-to-energy facility, applied for a permit to operate a lime storage silo and a boiler that will fire used poultry bedding to generate electricity. As proposed, the facility will be classified as synthetic minor. To prevent the facility from becoming a Title V major source under the Clean Air Act, the draft permit contains specific conditions limiting criteria air pollutant emissions to less than 100 tons per year (each), the greatest potentially emitted hazardous air pollutant (HAP) to less than 10 tons per year, and total emissions of HAPs to less than 25 tons per year.

To comply with the conditions, the facility must properly operate and maintain emissions control equipment, including a multicyclone, injection control systems, fabric filters and bag filters. Atmospheric dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ shows that the facility can comply with health-based standards.

Copies of the draft permit, permit review, permit application and draft environmental justice report are available online.

Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until Aug. 17, 2022, at 5 p.m. Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with “CPP.22A” in the subject line. Voicemail comments can be left by calling (919) 707-8726. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality
1641 Mail Service Center,
Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

Or

Washington Regional Office
943 Washington Square Mall
Washington, NC 27889

The Division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

This press release is related to:

You just read:

DAQ Accepting Public Comment on Draft Air Permit for Carolina Poultry Power

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.