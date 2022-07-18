MDC hosts free class and exhibits on the Ancient Art of Bonsai July 23 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Nature in miniature will be on display when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) hosts a free class and exhibits on the Ancient Art of Bonsai on Saturday, July 23, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. This program is conducted in partnership with the Bonsai Society of Greater Kansas City. The Bonsai Society will be presenting their 2022 Summer Exhibit from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the day’s activities.

A class on creating and caring for bonsai trees and shrubs will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon. Members of the Bonsai Society will discuss methods for creating miniature trees and shrubs. They will talk about some of the native and non-native species they use as subjects and how to care for them. Examples of their bonsai plants will be available for study. This class is for participants ages 18 and older. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4SY.

The translation of Bonsai simply means pot or tray planted. Bonsai is one of the oldest forms of 'living' art as trees and plants are grown in containers, artistically designed but emphasizing their natural habitat qualities. Any plant that will produce a woody stem can be used, including native plants and local nursery offerings.

Members of the Bonsai Society will also be available for questions about plants, tools, pot choices, and designs during the Summer Exhibit in the Lewis and Clark Room. This formal display will include over 25 plants from ones under eight inches to those more than 24 inches tall. Visitors can see the plants potted in specialized ceramic containers with dynamic designs. Deciduous and evergreen plants from different growing environments will be on display, including plants native to Missouri and the Rocky Mountains. The Summer Exhibit is free, no age requirement, and no registration is required.

For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., call 816-759-7300 or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.