Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,664 in the last 365 days.

MDC hosts free class and exhibits on the Ancient Art of Bonsai July 23 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Nature in miniature will be on display when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) hosts a free class and exhibits on the Ancient Art of Bonsai on Saturday, July 23, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. This program is conducted in partnership with the Bonsai Society of Greater Kansas City. The Bonsai Society will be presenting their 2022 Summer Exhibit from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the day’s activities.

A class on creating and caring for bonsai trees and shrubs will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon. Members of the Bonsai Society will discuss methods for creating miniature trees and shrubs. They will talk about some of the native and non-native species they use as subjects and how to care for them. Examples of their bonsai plants will be available for study. This class is for participants ages 18 and older. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4SY.

The translation of Bonsai simply means pot or tray planted. Bonsai is one of the oldest forms of 'living' art as trees and plants are grown in containers, artistically designed but emphasizing their natural habitat qualities. Any plant that will produce a woody stem can be used, including native plants and local nursery offerings.

Members of the Bonsai Society will also be available for questions about plants, tools, pot choices, and designs during the Summer Exhibit in the Lewis and Clark Room. This formal display will include over 25 plants from ones under eight inches to those more than 24 inches tall. Visitors can see the plants potted in specialized ceramic containers with dynamic designs. Deciduous and evergreen plants from different growing environments will be on display, including plants native to Missouri and the Rocky Mountains. The Summer Exhibit is free, no age requirement, and no registration is required.

For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., call 816-759-7300 or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.

You just read:

MDC hosts free class and exhibits on the Ancient Art of Bonsai July 23 in Kansas City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.