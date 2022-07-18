2022 Prime Day Purchasing Trends Mirrored in Brick-and-Mortar Shopping Behavior
In-store foot traffic jumps as consumers seek deals on apparel, health, and beauty products
Offering big discounts is no longer enough to lure in customers — retailers also need to invest in delivering the kinds of compelling experiences that truly differentiate in-person and online shopping”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide market leader in IoT smart store analytics for optimizing shopper experiences at brick-and-mortar retail stores, today announced the publication of new research showing that consumers continued to flock to physical retail locations during Prime Day 2022. With shoppers seeking deals in categories including apparel and beauty, retailers in key segments also saw large foot-traffic increases.
— Joe Shasteen, RetailNext Global Manager, Advanced Analytics
During Prime Day 2022, Amazon’s own data reveals that apparel and beauty products were among the biggest sellers. Based on an analysis of nearly 3 million shopper trips, RetailNext found that trend was mirrored in a surge in foot traffic, with apparel retailers seeing a 4% increase in in-store shopping compared to Prime Day 2021, and health and beauty brands posting 2.4% year-on-year growth.
That aligns with industry trends showing that despite inflation and rising prices, consumers remain hungry for in-person retail experiences as they emerge from the pandemic. Surveys had previously shown that cash-strapped consumers were especially eager to buy apparel, home goods, and health and beauty products during this year’s summer sales — but that while discounts mattered, they were also looking forward to the glamor and convenience of in-person shopping. “It’s all about experience,” NPD Group analyst Kristen Classi-Zummo told CNBC. “A return to getting back out is really what’s driving the apparel growth.”
Historically, Amazon’s Prime Day promotions have created a halo effect for all types of retail, with brick-and-mortar traffic jumping as much as 8.5% during the 2-day shopping event. This year’s data suggests that the “Prime Day lift” is no longer automatic: while apparel, health, and beauty brands thrived, some other segments — such as jewelry and home products — saw sales dip, continuing the downward trend for Home amidst ongoing supply chain disruption and economic concerns.
That suggests brands of all kinds should prepare carefully for the upcoming holiday season. Major in-store sales events such as Best Buy’s Black Friday in July campaign are now seen as table-stakes: to keep driving foot traffic in the run-up to the holiday season, retailers will need to refocus on elevating the in-store experience with intelligent, data-driven operational solutions, rich customer-facing capabilities such as buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) and more.
”Offering big discounts is no longer enough to lure in customers — retailers also need to invest in optimizing their operations, supporting and empowering their sales associates, and delivering the kinds of compelling experiences that truly differentiate in-person and online shopping,” says Joe Shasteen, RetailNext Global Manager, Advanced Analytics. “Our data shows that Prime Day remains a key opportunity for brick-and-mortar retailers to plant a flag and show what makes their stores so special — but to achieve that, merchants need to take a close look at the shopper journey, and find ways to elevate their offering and stand out from the pack.”
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real-time.
More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
