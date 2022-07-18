Dog Treats Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Stormberg Foods is recalling various sizes and batches of Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats due to a potential contamination of Salmonella.

The products were distributed between June 8, 2022 and June 22, 2022. They were packaged in branded plastic bags in carboard master cases and shipped primarily to warehouses in Rhode Island, California, Minnesota, and North Carolina. Products are then shipped nationwide to retail facilities and consumers via the internet.

Information about the UPCs and batches affected is available online. (See link below.)

Salmonella can affect pets eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with these products should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled products and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Consumers who have purchased these products and/or have pets who have become ill are urged to notify stormbergship@gmail.com immediately with all product information for return or proper disposal information. Consumers with questions may contact the company's customer services department at 919-947-6011.