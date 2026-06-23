Indie Film "Rubber Hut" Rolling in Rhode Island

RHODE ISLAND, June 23 - The Rhode Island Film & TV Office is pleased to announce that writer/director Hanna Gray Organschi will commence production on her debut feature film, Rubber Hut, in the Ocean State this week. This includes the cities of Cranston and Warwick.

Set in Rhode Island circa 1992 and inspired by a true story, Rubber Hut follows an entrepreneurial ex-Pan Am flight attendant who opens a drive-thru condom kiosk in her conservative community. Overnight, she becomes a lightning rod, a hero to local teens and an unlikely threat to the tight-knit world around her. The film stars Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox) and marks a celebration of female driven storytelling both in front of and behind the camera.

Rubber Hut participated in all three Sundance Labs, including Screenwriters, Directors, and Producers, and was also selected for Film Independent's Fast Track, NYU's Purple List, and the Gotham Week Project Market. The proof-of-concept short film, F*ck That Guy, was executive produced by Spike Lee (Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X), Riva Marker (Is God Is) and David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada), won the Grand Jury Award at Proof Film Festival and Best Live Action Short at the deadCenter Film Festival, earning an Oscar qualifying run.

Rubber Hut will be produced by Elizabeth Woodward for Willa, Tara Sheffer for Stone Fruit Productions and co-produced by Alex Berard (My Kind of People). Anne Carey (The Persian Version) and Jason Michael Berman (Highest 2 Lowest, Air) serve as executive producers.

Writer/Director Hanna Gray Organschi stated, "As a proud New Englander, I'm thrilled to be making a movie in Rhode Island, inspired by an amazing Rhode Island woman, with the incredible support of the RI Film & TV Office. We have a wonderfully talented cast and crew and I can't wait to bring this film to life this summer."

Steven Feinberg, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Film & TV Office remarked, "We are very excited to be hosting this film inspired by a true story about an independent woman who finds her voice and place in the world by helping others live a healthier, safer and more thoughtful lifestyle. While not everyone accepts our protagonist's vision at first, it takes her strong will and the great power of education, action and perseverance to make change. Hanna wrote a terrific script and she has surrounded herself with a top-notch team of talented artists in front of the camera and many more behind it. We believe this movie will be made with great passion and skill; and our Film & TV Office can't wait to help Hanna, Grace, Elizabeth, Tara, Alex and every professional involved make movie magic here in our beloved Ocean State."

"Any time a production films in Rhode Island, our local economy gets a boost: the cast and crew eat food from local restaurants and markets, shop at local businesses, and stay in area accommodations," said House Speaker Christopher R. Blazejewski (D-Dist. 2, Providence) and Senate President Valarie J. Lawson (D-Dist. 14, East Providence) added, "We are proud that in addition to showcasing our wonderful state, this film is inspired by the true story of a Rhode Island woman who took courageous action to respond to the AIDS crisis in the early 1990s."

"We are proud to support this film project, which highlights the power of independent filmmaking and celebrates a compelling story of resilience, entrepreneurship, and social change," said Todd Trebour, Executive Director of RISCA. "Productions such as this one enrich R.I.'s cultural landscape and demonstrates the key roles artists and our creative sector play in strengthening our communities and economy."

The Rhode Island Film & TV Office is a government agency under the umbrella of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA).