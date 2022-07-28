Avamere at Bethany Voted Beaverton’s Best Senior Living
Avamere at Bethany, a senior living community in the Portland Metro/Beaverton, Oregon area, was voted Beaverton’s Best in two senior living categories.
We have a phenomenal team here. I'm proud of each of our employees for providing such outstanding service."PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Jeffrey Mason, Executive Director
The team earned gold in best assisted living and gold in best retirement/independent living. Avamere at Bethany offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care options.
Local citizens and readers of the Beaverton Valley Times cast votes for the best in the area, including restaurants, shops, senior living, and more. Every business on the online ballot was nominated by local citizens for this publication’s first annual awards.
“This award is a testament to the Avamere senior living experience quality of service our employees provide,” stated Afra Mayfield, Regional Director of Operations with Avamere Communities. “Thank you to employees for living our mission of enhancing lives, and to local citizens for trusting us with caring for you or your loved one.”
Avamere at Bethany’s leaders and team are honored to be voted Beaverton’s Best in assisted and independent living.
“Thank you to the citizens of Beaverton for nominating us and voting us the best in the area,” stated Jeffrey Mason, Executive Director with Avamere at Bethany.
Mason acknowledges his team for a job well done – the ones truly behind this incredible achievement.
“We have a phenomenal team here,” Mason shared. “I’m proud of each of our employees for providing such outstanding service.”
About Avamere at Bethany
Avamere at Bethany is a senior living community in Portland, Oregon offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care. With a goal to support independence while making life a little easier, the team lives their mission “to enhance the life of every person we serve.” Discover more at AvamereAtBethany.com and on Facebook.
