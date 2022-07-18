Submit Release
Burgum, Sanford applaud start of first carbon storage project in ND as huge step forward for energy industry

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford today applauded the start of carbon storage operations at the Red Trail Energy LLC ethanol facility near Richardton, made possible by North Dakota being the first state in the nation to obtain regulatory authority from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over Class VI underground storage wells in 2018.

“By capturing and storing the carbon from ethanol production, Red Trail Energy is helping to pave the way for the long-term viability of current energy sources in North Dakota with innovation and environmental stewardship,” Burgum said. “This project and similar carbon capture, utilization and storage projects currently in the works will allow CO2 to be safely stored deep underground for generations to come and extracted if needed as current and future uses of carbon are developed. North Dakota continues to lead with innovation, not regulation, and advancements such as this will help us enhance national security and reduce reliance on foreign energy sources, protect the environment and bring down energy prices for consumers.”

“We’re grateful to Red Trail Energy for this trailblazing achievement and to the North Dakota Industrial Commission and its staff for their work on achieving primacy and approving the permits for this milestone project,” Sanford said, adding North Dakota’s congressional delegation, and specifically Sen. John Hoeven during his time as governor, also played a key role in the state being the first to obtain primacy over Class VI wells.

The Industrial Commission, chaired by Burgum, granted approval last October for Red Trail Energy to commercially capture 180,000 metric tons of CO2 per year from its corn-based ethanol facility and inject it into the Brook Creek Formation on property owned by Red Trail Energy. Burgum and Sanford also expressed their gratitude for the Energy and Environmental Research Center’s integral work to determine North Dakota’s carbon storage potential and feasibility.

