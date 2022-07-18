PennDOT Announces Overnight Work on Lock Haven Signals Project

Lock Haven, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that overnight work to paint cross walks, stop bars and turning lane arrows associated with its Lock Haven signals project will begin tonight. Crews will work 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM each night until pavement markings are complete.

The list of intersections that will be impacted by this work is as follows:

Bellefonte Avenue and Commerce Street

Bellefonte Avenue and Church Street at the monument

Main Street and Jay Street

Main Street and Grove Street

Main Street and Vesper Street

Main Street and Mill Street

Water Street and Grove Street

Flaggers will provide traffic control and offer direction to any motorists that encounter crews working at one of the intersections. PennDOT anticipates the contractor continuing this schedule until mid-August.

Overall improvements include upgrades to the traffic signal supports, vehicular and pedestrian signal heads and controllers, installing ADA-compliant curb ramps with detectable warning surfaces, curbing and sidewalks, paving, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT will issue project updates as improvements begin at each signalized intersection.

M&B Services LLC. of Clarion, PA, is the contractor on this $2.7 million job. Project completion is expected in September.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

