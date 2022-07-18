PennDOT to Close Glen Hazel Road in Elk County August 1

Clearfield, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that its Elk County Maintenance Division is closing Route 1001 (Glen Hazel Road) between Haney's Hill and Bendigo Road and implementing a detour on Monday, August 1. Maintenance crews are closing the road to replace a trio of stormwater drainage pipes and prepare the roadway for a future improvement project.

PennDOT hopes to limit this closure to daylight hours for a period not to exceed two weeks, but all work is weather and schedule dependent. While the closure is in place, traffic will follow a detour using Route 1002 (Taft Road), Route 255, Route 219, Route 1009 (Center Street) and Route 1004 (Glen Avenue).

PennDOT will open Glen Hazel Road for the weekends. The detour will not be in place Saturdays or Sundays.

Crews will finish work before the 2022-23 school year begins. School bus routes will be unaffected.

PennDOT's Elk County Maintenance Division will complete all work associated with this project.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #





