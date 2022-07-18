Submit Release
PennDOT to Close Glen Hazel Road in Elk County August 1

Clearfield, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that its Elk County Maintenance Division is closing Route 1001 (Glen Hazel Road) between Haney's Hill and Bendigo Road and implementing a detour on Monday, August 1. Maintenance crews are closing the road to replace a trio of stormwater drainage pipes and prepare the roadway for a future improvement project.

PennDOT hopes to limit this closure to daylight hours for a period not to exceed two weeks, but all work is weather and schedule dependent. While the closure is in place, traffic will follow a detour using Route 1002 (Taft Road), Route 255, Route 219, Route 1009 (Center Street) and Route 1004 (Glen Avenue).

PennDOT will open Glen Hazel Road for the weekends. The detour will not be in place Saturdays or Sundays.

Crews will finish work before the 2022-23 school year begins. School bus routes will be unaffected.

PennDOT's Elk County Maintenance Division will complete all work associated with this project.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #


