Dinger Squad Honors Baseball Legends with new ways to collect Memorabilia and democratizing Legend inductions

Dinger Squad is an organization dedicated to American baseball and its history with a twist.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passionate about bringing America's National Pastime back to the masses, and giving homage to all baseball legends who were or were not inducted to Hall of Fame. Dinger Squad is a group of highly skilled innovators who are introducing the future of baseball culture and vintage collectibles through NFT collections, Gaming and Metaverse.
The group has now created several unique and highly rare NFT collections featuring baseball memorabilia and collectibles from some of the biggest names in American baseball which will be released soon. Limited edition whitelist for NFT minting will soon be announced. Join Dinger Squad's official Discord channel for future announcements.
With approximate global NFT sales skyrocketing in 2022 at $40 billion, NFT sales in the collectibles, art and memorabilia categories reached a record high of USD $3.3 Billion monthly sales in February, 2021. Launching exciting NFT collections is an ideal way to catapult the legacy of America's baseball icons into the future, while also introducing a new generation of future players to the sport and culture of baseball. With nine collections in total that come up to a whopping 1,111 rare traits, The Dinger Squad has been able to create 9,999 NFTs that are ready to be minted by baseball enthusiasts and collectors.
Dinger Squad has immensely diversified its portfolio by not only creating a giant collection of NFTs, but by also developing a roadmap that will bridge Centralized & Decentralized gaming platforms.
A representative for The Dinger Squad made an official press statement "Here at The Dinger Squad, we are a group of baseball professionals and enthusiasts who want to honor this sport by offering unique experiences through the new virtual possibilities of today. Our roster of players includes, but is not limited to, Fireball, a pitcher who throws over 125mph, and leads the league in most shutouts (50) in a single season. Bolt, the fastest outfielder in baseball with a running speed of 35.9(feet/second). Smokey, a first baseman with the most powerful hitting who shattered the single season homerun record at 99 HRs and the longest home run ever hit at 759 feet. Revolt, the first female pitcher to make it to the SHOW. She has 9 different combination pitches and opponents are not able to keep up. She empowers women during off-season through various sports and women-owned organizations globally."
Dinger Squad five founders include Billionaires Row CEO William Benson, and renowned former baseball players Raul Sanchez, Seth Soliz, Garrett Bass, and Rupert Soliz, along with two Executive Advisors Kevin Bass and Trenidad Hubbard, who are also professional baseball legends.
The squad is doing impressive work in preserving their legacy and inspiring a movement of future baseball enthusiasts who look up to these legends and the work they have done in the field. Bringing baseball culture to the world of NFTs and Metaverse is a memorable milestone for the baseball community because something like this has never been accomplished before. A major partner behind the squad's NFT collection is Crypto Sluggers. Their unique insight and expertise into the world of crypto has made this venture possible, and has allowed The Dinger Squad to start planning many more exciting projects in the near future.
Dinger Squad NFTs are developed as ERC-721A tokens on the Ethereum blockchain, which allows buyers to mint multiple NFTs in a single transaction, which makes the entire process more convenient for the buyers and also offers considerable gas savings. Counting their journey so far in 9 phases of development, Dinger Squad has come a long way in its mission and aims to go even further in the future. The Squad has inaugurated the 'Champions Club' in order to show appreciation to the people who buy their NFTs, and offer exciting membership perks in return.
The Champions Club members include notable Dinger Squad NFT holders who continue to show support for the NFT collections. Members are given exclusive perks such as invitations to social events and Crypto Slugger parties where the baseball legends are present in-person to have a chat with the members and celebrate their mutual love for baseball. VIP ticket entrance to meet Baseball Legends within a centralized social gaming platform, in which Dinger Squad is currently having talks with an upcoming game launch in the Xbox & Playstation ecosystem.
Additionally, other club benefits include discounts on merchandise and collectible items, automatic whitelisting for future NFT drops, NFT staking, whitelisting for Crypto Sluggers token pre-sale and Crypto Sluggers game tokens, with more perks and benefits to come in the near future.
In addition to their remarkable NFT collections and their Professional Baseball Legend collectibles, Dinger Squad has also framed a conceptual play-to-earn Game experience that can easily be integrated in off-chain and on-chain ecosystems, along with a full stack of innovative Metaverse concepts.
The squad will also introduce a Utility/DAO token to support gaming and voting power for several uses in the baseball world. In addition to honoring the legends of baseball, the squad is also highly proactive about giving back to the community and nurturing baseball at the grassroots level. The squad will be announcing a charity initiative for the baseball community that leverages cryptocurrency and USD in order to support the development of parks, equipment & uniforms, while also supporting kids and families in over 100 nations where baseball is played.
More details about The Dinger Squad and their NFT collections can be seen on their official website at https://www.dingersquad.io/.
