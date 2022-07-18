RFI: Nursing Home Resident Emergency Preparedness Data Solution

This RFI is being issued for the purpose of gathering information from vendors, stakeholders, and other entities who can contribute to innovative approaches and identify opportunities for HSS related to this procurement for Emergency Preparedness (“EP”). HSS wishes to procure an all-inclusive portal that will be dynamic for PC or mobile device usage for providers and employees from various State and local agencies.

Response Due Date: 7/25/22 – 11:59 p.m. RFI - #3000019502