Labfront Partners with American Physiological Society to Support Educators and Researchers

BOSTON, MA, U.S.A., July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global startup Labfront has partnered with The American Physiological Society as part of both organizations’ commitment to improving health through scientific research. This collaboration aims to offer APS’ multidisciplinary community of scientists and educators more opportunities to drive research in physiology.

As a society comprised of more than 10,000 top biomedical scientists and educators, the APS’ mission is to advance scientific discovery, understand life, and improve health. Under the partnership, Labfront will provide funding support and exclusive discounts on research tools to serve the needs of the vibrant and diverse APS members.

“Physiological research is vital to our understanding of health, yet this research community is often without adequate funding,” said Labfront co-founder and COO Jordan Masys. “We’re pleased to be working with the APS to help the finest scientists in their field access more tools.”

In an effort to empower and support physiology educators and researchers, Labfront will be sponsoring the Mid-Career Educator Award. Any mid-career APS member who has a primary, secondary, or tertiary affiliation in the Teaching of Physiology Section is eligible to apply. The award will include a Labfront Advanced account ($995 USD value) and a $500 honorarium.

“APS’ collaboration with Labfront will spotlight innovative mid-career educators via our new Teaching of Physiology Section award and help expand our community’s access to physiology education and research technology,” said APS Senior Manager, Development & Strategic Partnerships, Jacob White.

In addition to the Mid-Career Educator Award, Labfront is offering an exclusive discount on research tools for all APS members as part of the partnership. APS members will receive 20% off Labfront plans (Basic and Advanced) as well as 20% off all Garmin wearable devices for their studies. Get in touch at hello@labfront.com for more information.

About Labfront

Labfront is a global startup specializing in health data analytics. It is currently disrupting academic health research through its code-free digital biomarker collection and analytics platform. With the recent explosion of sensors in the scientific community, Labfront is helping health researchers process the overwhelming amount of complex data and transition to the data-rich future.

For more information, visit www.labfront.com



About The American Physiological Society (APS)

Physiology is a broad area of scientific inquiry that focuses on how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The American Physiological Society connects a global, multidisciplinary community of more than 10,000 biomedical scientists and educators as part of its mission to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health. The Society drives collaboration and spotlights scientific discoveries through its 16 scholarly journals and programming that support researchers and educators in their work.