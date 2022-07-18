Efficient Integration of Technology & Agriculture - MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen AgriTech Conference!
EINPresswire.com/ -- The past decade has seen an immense transition from traditional farming methods to utilization of latest technologies to transform the practice of farming. The MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN AGRITECH CONFERENCE scheduled for the 17th- 18th OCTOBER 2022 in CHICAGO, USA shall bring together leading minds & key decision makers of the industry to showcase important developments, challenges to adoption of innovative designs & the potential benefits to end users & farmers alike.
With growing importance to shift to methods of sustainable agriculture in an effort to reduce adverse impact on the soil, climate & environment, a huge emphasis has been placed on precision farming technologies encompassing GPS, GIS, Variable Rate Application, Sensors & the use of UAVs & Drones to create efficient farm management & monitoring systems.
The 2-day conference, comprising CEOs, CMOs, Food System Specialists, Environmentalists & Head Growers will hope to shed light on the future pathways of agricultural development by providing a stage for cross-discipline networking through in-depth presentations, case studies, breakout sessions & keynotes.
A SNIPPET OF THE MAJOR TOPICS TO BE DISCUSSED
• Precision Horticulture and Viticulture
• Satellite-Based Applications for Precision Agriculture
• Food and Agricultural Immunology
• Livestock Production Systems
• Genetic Engineering in Animal Farming
• Factors Effecting Sustainability
• Global Trends and Challenges in Agriculture Green House Agriculture
• Post-harvest technologies for reducing food losses
• Vertical farming
A GLIMPSE OF THE EXPERT PANEL OF SPEAKERS
• Adam Dixon, Co-Founder, Zosi Life Sciences
• Alby May, Environmentalist, Women Unhindered International
• Gina Talt, Food Systems Project Specialist, Princeton University
• Marc Oshima, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, AeroFarms
• Sesh Diu, Co-Founder, Syan Farms
• Paul Sellew, Founder and CEO, Little Leaf Farms, LLC
• Rohit Ravi Teja Nagari, Farm Manager, Lakeside Produce
• Roberto Ramirez, Head Grower, Bushel Boy Farms
LEAF THROUGH THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE TODAY!
“MarketsandMarkets Events is impacting the revenue of global companies with our multitude of services in market research, consulting & conferences. We produce global conferences, summits and congresses bringing together industry leaders, key decision makers & clients worldwide across various industries, fostering exchange of ideas and latest research through cutting edge conference programs, interactive panels and round table discussions.
Our prominent events enable our participants to benefit through their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them industry-specific platforms to learn, network and showcase trending innovations of the industry to stay ahead on the competition curve.”
Ayush Kanitkar
With growing importance to shift to methods of sustainable agriculture in an effort to reduce adverse impact on the soil, climate & environment, a huge emphasis has been placed on precision farming technologies encompassing GPS, GIS, Variable Rate Application, Sensors & the use of UAVs & Drones to create efficient farm management & monitoring systems.
The 2-day conference, comprising CEOs, CMOs, Food System Specialists, Environmentalists & Head Growers will hope to shed light on the future pathways of agricultural development by providing a stage for cross-discipline networking through in-depth presentations, case studies, breakout sessions & keynotes.
A SNIPPET OF THE MAJOR TOPICS TO BE DISCUSSED
• Precision Horticulture and Viticulture
• Satellite-Based Applications for Precision Agriculture
• Food and Agricultural Immunology
• Livestock Production Systems
• Genetic Engineering in Animal Farming
• Factors Effecting Sustainability
• Global Trends and Challenges in Agriculture Green House Agriculture
• Post-harvest technologies for reducing food losses
• Vertical farming
A GLIMPSE OF THE EXPERT PANEL OF SPEAKERS
• Adam Dixon, Co-Founder, Zosi Life Sciences
• Alby May, Environmentalist, Women Unhindered International
• Gina Talt, Food Systems Project Specialist, Princeton University
• Marc Oshima, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, AeroFarms
• Sesh Diu, Co-Founder, Syan Farms
• Paul Sellew, Founder and CEO, Little Leaf Farms, LLC
• Rohit Ravi Teja Nagari, Farm Manager, Lakeside Produce
• Roberto Ramirez, Head Grower, Bushel Boy Farms
LEAF THROUGH THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE TODAY!
“MarketsandMarkets Events is impacting the revenue of global companies with our multitude of services in market research, consulting & conferences. We produce global conferences, summits and congresses bringing together industry leaders, key decision makers & clients worldwide across various industries, fostering exchange of ideas and latest research through cutting edge conference programs, interactive panels and round table discussions.
Our prominent events enable our participants to benefit through their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them industry-specific platforms to learn, network and showcase trending innovations of the industry to stay ahead on the competition curve.”
Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
8975985061
events@marketsandmarkets.com