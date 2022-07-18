Global Healthcare Automation Market to Reach Higher by 2027, Globally |UnivDatos Market Insights
The Global Healthcare Automation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% from 2021-2027.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the healthcare automation market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The healthcare automation market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the healthcare automation market. The healthcare automation market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the healthcare automation market at the global and regional levels. The Global Healthcare Automation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% from 2021-2027.
Market Overview
Deteriorating health coupled with the rising cost of medical treatment is one of the major reasons of concern across the globe owing to the advancement in medical technology. These factors are driving the worldwide demand for more efficient healthcare practices augmenting the growth of the healthcare automation market globally as cloud-based medical practice management is cost and time effective. Furthermore, the surging healthcare expenditure and government support for integrating software owing to the growing trend of centralization within the healthcare industry is also expected to augment the market growth.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic has provided tremendous research resources while also highlighting the threat of deadly epidemic-prone diseases worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the healthcare automation market. This pandemic has brought disease to the fore. Healthcare providers have lost a lot of income as patients are pressured to postpone unnecessary visits and procedures.
Global healthcare automation market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Application, the market is primarily fragmented into
• Diagnostics and Monitoring
• Therapeutics
• Labs and Pharmacy Automation
• Medical Logistics and Training
Amongst Applications, the medical logistics and training segment grabbed a considerable market share, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. However, the therapeutics segment is also expected to grow considerably during the projected timeframe.
By End- Users, the market is primarily segmented into
• Hospitals
• Diagnostics Center
• Pharmacies
• Home Care
• Others
By End-Users, the hospital segment grabbed a considerable market share, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. However, diagnostic centers are also likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Healthcare automation Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• Rest of the World
Geographically, the North America region dominated the healthcare automation market with considerable revenue in 2020 owing to the well-established market players in the region.
The major players targeting the market include
• Siemens AG
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Medtronic plc
• Intuitive Surgical Inc.
• Stryker Corporation
• General Electric Company
• Danaher Corporation
• Swisslog Holding AG
• Accuray, Inc.
• Tecan Group Ltd.
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the healthcare automation market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the healthcare automation market?
• Which factors are influencing the healthcare automation market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the healthcare automation market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the healthcare automation market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the healthcare automation market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
