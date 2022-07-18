Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market to Reach Higher by 2027, Globally |UnivDatos Market Insights
The Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% from 2021-2027.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the atrial fibrillation Devices market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The atrial fibrillation devices market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the atrial fibrillation devices market. the atrial fibrillation devices market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the atrial fibrillation devices market at the global and regional levels. The Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% from 2021-2027.
Market Overview
The rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has resulted in an increase in cases of atrial fibrillation. Thus, creating demand for atrial fibrillation devices. According to research & publications, there are about 3 million people worldwide with pacemakers, and each year 600,000 pacemakers are implanted. Among them, the majority of patients are aged 60 years or older. Furthermore, an increasingly stressful lifestyle is also a cause of arrhythmia and in long run, it is responsible for the increasing cases of atrial fibrillation and increases the market size of atrial fibrillation devices.
The global atrial fibrillation devices market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Product, the market is primarily fragmented into
• Laboratory Devices
o 3D Mapping Systems
o RF Ablation Systems
o Cardiac Stimulators
o Others
• Ablation Catheters
o RF Ablation
o Laser
o Others
• Diagnostic Catheters
o Conventional
o Advanced
o Ultrasound
• Access Devices
Based on the product, the market is segmented into laboratory devices, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, and access devices. The ablation catheters are expected to witness significant market share in the atrial fibrillation device market. It is mainly due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive and painless procedures. Furthermore, the rapid advancements in technology also drive the market segment in the market. For instance, in June 2021, Acutus Medical launched AcQBlate Force Sensing Ablation System in Europe. AcQBlate FORCE shows physicians, in real-time, how much contact is being applied to the heart during ablation procedures.
By End-users, the market is primarily segmented into
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Others
Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals are expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of well-qualified professionals and their specialization in the treatment of multiple diseases. Furthermore, the rising number of heart diseases and the presence of diagnostic centers and other facilities under the same roof is responsible for the segmental growth in the atrial fibrillation device market.
Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• Rest of the World
For a better understanding of the market adoption of the atrial fibrillation device, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World. North America constitutes a significant market for atrial fibrillation devices due to the increasing number of arrhythmia cases in the region. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population coupled with the frequent product launches in the region is responsible for the growth of North America in the atrial fibrillation device market.
The major players targeting the market includes
• Johnson & Johnson
• MicroPort Scientific Corporation
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• St. Jude Medical Inc.
• Medtronic plc
• Abbott Laboratories
• Biotronik SE & Co. KG
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Siemens AG
• AtriCure Inc.
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the atrial fibrillation devices market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
