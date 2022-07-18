Global Archwire Market to Reach Higher by 2027, Globally |UnivDatos Market Insights
The global archwire Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% from 2021-2027.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the archwire market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The archwire market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the archwire market. The archwire market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the archwire market at the global and regional levels. The global archwire Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% from 2021-2027.
Market Overview
The archwire market is witnessing growth due to rising cases of misaligned teeth, crooked teeth or jaws, tooth decay, periodontal disease, and technological advancements in orthodontic products. Furthermore, advancements in the procedures include fixed braces, removable braces, retainers, and adhesives-based products. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), malocclusion is one of the most important oral health problems, after caries and periodontal disease. Its prevalence is highly variable and is estimated to be between 39% and 93% in children and adolescents.
Global archwire market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Type, the market is primarily fragmented into
• Nickel-titanium alloy
• Steel
• Polymer Materials
Based on type, the market is segmented into the nickel-titanium alloy, steel, and polymer materials. The nickel-titanium alloy segment is expected to witness significant growth in the archwire market. The good spring back and flexibility, which allows for large elastic deflections results in increased clinical efficiency of nitinol wires since fewer archwire changes or activations are required. These factors rises the demand for nickel-titanium alloy in the archwire market.
By End-users, the market is primarily segmented into
• Hospitals
• Dental Clinics
• Others
Based on end-user, the orthodontic supplies market is categorized into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The hospital’s category is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. A large number of dental procedures such as malocclusion and irregularities of the teeth are performed in the hospitals. In addition, the availability of specialized healthcare professionals and medical equipment along with the adoption of new technology are some reasons for the growth of this segment. For instance, In July 2020, Align Technology, Inc. announced the global launch of the Align Digital and Practice Transformation (ADAPT) service, which will further provide doctors with the tools and support they need to transition to a digital orthodontic practice using a clear aligner model.
Archwire Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• Rest of the World
For a better understanding of the market adoption of the archwire, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World. North America constitutes a significant market for the archwire industry. The presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and the rising healthcare expenditure along with the rising focus on aesthetic treatments for a more beautiful smile is attributed to the archwire market growth in the region. Furthermore, the higher disposable income of North Americans allows them to invest more in orthodontic procedures. In Canada, the average household net adjusted disposable income per capita is USD 34,421 a year, above the OECD average of US$ 30,490. Furthermore, the presence of well-established market players and frequent product launches in the region also contributes to the regional growth in the archwire market.
The major players targeting the market includes
• Henry Schein Inc.
• GC Corporation
• Patterson Inc
• 3M
• Ultimate Wireforms Inc.
• American Orthodontic
• Dentsply Inc.
• FORESTADENT Bernhard Förster GmbH
• Dentaurum GmbH
• Ormco Co.
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the archwire market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the archwire market?
• Which factors are influencing the archwire market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the archwire market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the archwire market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the archwire market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
