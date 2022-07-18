Submit Release
Temporary Lane Closure Scheduled for Shared Use Path Construction in Box Elder

For Immediate Release:  Friday, July 15, 2022
Contact: Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-394-1629

 

BOX ELDER, S.D. –  The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says construction of a shared use path in Box Elder will require a temporary lane closure on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The lane closure will be on N. Ellsworth Rd. between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days.

The closure will be used to set up a concrete pump truck to pour the sidewalk between the Cimmaron Mall entrance and Constitution Avenue. Flaggers will be used to guide traffic through the work area during the lane closure. Motorists should expect up to 15 minute delays.

The prime contractor on the $824,920 project is Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc. of Le Center, MN. The project is scheduled for completion by Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

