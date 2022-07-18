ONS Bridge™ Returns in September With Live and On-Demand Content for Oncology Nurses
This virtual experience provides oncology nurses with expert education, networking opportunities, and access to industry representatives without leaving home.
ONS Bridge™, the Oncology Nursing Society's (ONS's) premier annual conference tailored to nurses in direct patient care, returns to computer screens in September with topics such as care coordination and the latest information on cancer therapies.
This virtual learning experience provides oncology nurses with expert education, networking opportunities, and access to industry representatives without having to leave home. ONS Bridge is held live on September 13 and 15, 2022, with access to an on-demand library after the event.
“ONS Bridge gives oncology nurses the opportunity to learn while connecting with colleagues from around the world,” ONS Chief Executive Officer Brenda Nevidjon, MSN, RN, FAAN, said. “The additional on-demand feature provides an extra level of convenience to meet the needs of busy schedules.”
During ONS Bridge, oncology nurses can:
• Earn up to approximately 20 nursing continuing professional development (NCPD) contact hours by attending sessions and presentations from nursing leaders.
• Interact with peers and industry experts via educational and networking opportunities during the live conference dates.
• Learn on their own time with an on-demand library.
• Receive Individual Learning Needs Assessment points to put toward Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation recertification.
• Gain cutting-edge treatment information, symptom management knowledge, and patient resources while attending industry-supported events.
Visit ons.org/bridge/2022/registration for more information on ONS Bridge and to register. Members of the media can email marketing@ons.org to register for a complimentary press pass.
ONS is a professional association that represents 100,000 nurses and is the professional home to more than 35,000 members. ONS is committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. Learn more at ons.org.
Tami Aubele
Oncology Nursing Society
