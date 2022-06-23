Submit Release
ONS’s Clinical Decision Support Tool Brings Biomarker Advancements to the Point of Care

Oncology Nursing Society

ONS is a professional association that represents 100,000 nurses and is the professional home to more than 35,000 members.

Curated by nurses, for nurses, ONS’s new Biomarker Database connects clinicians to information about therapeutic options for certain cancers.

The ONS Biomarker Database was created by genomics experts and ONS members and offers 25 disease tables and more than 250 biomarkers with expansion options.”
— Kathleen Wiley, RN, MSN, AOCNS®
Curated by nurses, for nurses, ONS's new Biomarker Database connects clinicians to information about therapeutic options for certain cancers and their associated biomarkers. The tool provides oncology nurses and other providers with:

• Information and recommendations about biomarkers associated with certain cancers
• Details about patient care and treatment options
• Evidence for treatment decisions in certain cancers
• Support for accurate patient education

“The ONS Biomarker Database was created by genomics experts and ONS members and offers 25 disease tables and more than 250 biomarkers with expansion options,” Kathleen Wiley, RN, MSN, AOCNS®, ONS director of oncology nursing practice, said. “Future content will address pancreatic adenocarcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, head and neck cancers, gynecologic cancers, hematologic malignancies, and genitourinary cancers.”

The ONS Biomarker Database has an easy-to-use site search and options to filter results based on biomarker, disease type, or targeted therapy. Nurses at any career level may use it for either direct care in specific patients or general self-education about disease-associated biomarkers.

Experts in each cancer type built original content based on the strongest current evidence about that cancer’s associated biomarkers. All of the content also underwent expert peer review for quality, completeness, and accuracy and is regularly reviewed and updated to reflect the latest advancements and evolution of biomarkers in cancer care.

ONS is a professional association that represents 100,000 nurses and is the professional home to more than 35,000 members. ONS is committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. Learn more at ons.org.

