Registration are now open for Counter UAS Technology 2022

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group’s Counter UAS Technology Conference will convene on December 5th and 6th in Arlington, USA.

Building off the back of the sell-out 2021 event Counter UAS Technology 2022 will return to Arlington, VA once again to showcase the very latest technology in the market to ensure that DoD personnel, equipment and infrastructure are protected from the proliferation of drones.

With the establishment of the US DoD Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office, (JCO) there is now a drive across the US Armed Forces to have a comprehensive and centralised approach to tackling the ever-evolving drone threat facing the nation.

Interested parties can save $300 using the early bird discount by registering before 30th September at www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR1/einnews

Why you should attend this conference?

• Hear from US DoD Senior Leadership and Program Managers on how they are utilizing technology to combat UAS

• Meet and Network with international speakers from NATO and aligned nations you will be able to discover how they are defending their defence networks from drone attacks

• Listen to how innovative technology is driving advancement and enabling defence to counter drone swarms and attacks - At this year's conference delegates will hear the latest research in C-UAS from industry experts

Speakers will feature from leading US DoD agencies, international defence organizations and leading industry providers.

Counter UAS Technology 2022

December 5th & 6th 2022

Arlington, USA

