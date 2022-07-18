Loop 286 Public Meeting

A public meeting to examine and discuss proposed changes to State Loop 286 around Paris, Texas, is slated for 2 to 7 p.m. on July 26 at the Celebrate It venue in Paris at 4195 Pine Mill Road.

A virtual public meeting presenting the same materials will be open to public comment and input from 2 p.m. July 26 through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 10 at Loop 286.

The in-person public meeting on July 26 will be conducted in an open house format where the public can come and go at their convenience to review printed materials and ask TxDOT staff questions.

The meeting will cover two short term projects proposed for the Northeast and Southeast portions of Loop 286, as well as the environmental review processes associated with these projects.

The Northeast project extends from Stillhouse Road to Lamar Avenue and includes reconstruction of the four existing main lanes of the loop, adding two-lane frontage roads in either direction, and construction of an overpass at North Collegiate Drive, officials said.

The Southeast project extends from SH 19/SH 24 to FM 905 and includes expansion of the roadway to five lanes with a median left turn lane and shared-use path, as well as improvements to the intersection of South Collegiate Drive near Paris High School.

These projects would require additional right-of-way, officials said. The meeting will be conducted in English, but a translator or interpreter will be provided for those who have difficulty communicating in English. Accommodation will also be made for persons with a disability, to help them participate in the meeting. Please provide notice of such a need by July 21, 2022 by calling 903-737-9213.

Public comments and input on these proposed projects can be submitted at the July 26 public meeting; online at the project website; by email or by mail addressed to Duane Good, P.E., TxDOT Paris Office, 1365 North Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. Verbal comments can be submitted by voicemail by calling 903-246-9536. All comments must be received or postmarked before Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Questions about the projects or the public meetings should be directed to Goode at 903-737-9282, or email.