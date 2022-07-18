District 6 County Council Candidate Barbara Holt Streeter Campaign Announces Endorsements from Elected Officials

Barbara Holt Streeter District 6 Candidate

Trusted officials believe in the first-time candidate’s leadership and dedication to the community.

I am proud to endorse my friend, Barbara Holt Streeter, to be the next County Council Member for District 6. She is a dedicated servant leader and person of great character.” — Angela D. Alsobrooks

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upper Marlboro, MD – With the 2022 Maryland Gubernatorial Primary Elections just around the corner, Barbara Holt Streeter has confirmed endorsements from several trusted and tenured officials, including Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks, State Senator Joanne C. Benson (District 24), State Delegate Cheryl Landis (District 23), and former County Council Member Samuel H. Dean (District 6). Holt Streeter is a leading democratic nominee for the county council member for District 6 of Prince George’s County.

Dean and Landis are revered as political leaders in Prince Georges County and the State of Maryland. Benson and Alsobrooks are currently candidates for re-election for State Senator and County Executive, respectively. Alsobrooks shared in her endorsement statement:

“I am proud to endorse my friend, Barbara Holt Streeter, to be the next County Council Member for District 6. She is a dedicated servant leader, a person of great character, and has a strong track record of delivering results for the residents of District 6 and all Prince Georgians. I’m confident Barbara will serve this community well on the County Council.”

A committed servant leader, Barbara Holt Streeter has been a resident of Prince George’s County for over 50 years, with 14 of those years living in District 6. She is currently the Director of Community Partnerships for Prince George’s County Public Schools and serves as the Community Relations Liaison for First Baptist Church of Glenarden. A first-time candidate for public office, Holt Streeter’s community leadership and volunteerism have not gone unnoticed by current and former public officials.

“To be endorsed by so many elected officials that I have long admired and respected is truly an honor,” said Holt Streeter. “I am prepared to represent the people of District 6. I plan to utilize every legislative and policy vehicle to address their issues and concerns and will put in the practical work to serve each constituent. We are stronger when we PUSH together.”

Holt Streeter’s campaign focuses on public safety, unity in education, small businesses, and health & wellness (P.U.S.H.). Her “Move Your Body” wellness campaign was trademarked in early 2022, and she has continued to promote fitness and mental health throughout her campaign efforts.

Prince Georgians can vote for Barbara Holt Streeter and other candidates in the 2022 Maryland Gubernatorial Election on Tuesday, July 19. Voting locations are available online.



About Barbara Holt Streeter:

Barbara Holt Streeter is a tenured public relations professional, author, health & wellness advocate, and community leader from Prince George’s County. With over 25 years of public relations experience, she currently works as Director of Community Partnerships for Prince George’s County Public Schools and serves as the Community Relations Liaison for First Baptist Church of Glenarden. A wife, sister, aunt, friend, mentor, entrepreneur, and woman of faith, Barbara loves to laugh, dance, and dine at local establishments to support small business owners. She is a leading democratic nominee in the race to become the next county council member for District 6 in Prince George’s County. Holt Streeter’s focus is to serve, connect and build a stronger community from the youth to seniors. Follow her personal Instagram @MrsPRProtocol.

