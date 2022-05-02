Nesfield Performance hosts 2nd Annual 5K Classic

2022 NP 5K Classic Flyer

Chevy Chase fitness company will raise money for two Bethesda-based nonprofit organizations through 5K run event.

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nesfield Performance will host the '2nd Annual Nesfield Performance 5K Classic' on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Bethesda Chevy Chase High School (4301 East-West Hwy, Bethesda, MD 20814).

Nesfield Performance (NP), a fitness and performance training company based in Chevy Chase, Maryland, will partner with Spirit Club Foundation (SCF) and Metro Bethesda Rotary Club (MBRC) to advance the shared goals of promoting fitness, inclusivity, and community. Proceeds from the event will benefit both 501(c)(3) organizations.

Race Day Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. Participants can run the 5K, walk for 30 minutes, or compete in the 5K Relay.

"My team and I are excited to host the second annual 5K Classic this year. Promoting fitness and supporting the local Bethesda-Chevy Chase community are the key drivers for why our trainers do what we do every day. We have the privilege of also partnering with Spirit Club Foundation and Metro Bethesda Rotary Club. We couldn’t be more proud to bring awareness to their missions,” said Tiffany Nesfield, Owner of Nesfield Performance.

The 2nd Annual 5K Classic event sponsors include KCIC Consulting, RLJ Equity Partners, and Trader Joe's Bethesda along with other local companies.

Sponsorship opportunities and donations for giveaway items are available. Sponsors will receive recognition during the event and on various marketing materials based on their sponsorship level. Individuals and companies may contact Kelly Knott at kelly@nesfieldperformance.com to inquire about sponsorship opportunities.

The event will also feature health and wellness mini-workshops for spectators, a live DJ, a kids’ 100 meter run, a raffle, and prizes!

For more information on the NP 5K Classic, visit nesfieldperformance.com.



—-

About Nesfield Performance:

Nesfield Performance is a personal training and fitness center based in Chevy Chase, MD. Led by a former award-winning Division I track athlete, this minority and woman-owned organization takes a holistic approach to training and focuses on mindset, nutrition, fitness, regeneration, and lifestyle. The NP's mission is to educate and coach clients to perform at their optimal level by strengthening their mind-body connection, encouraging freedom of movement, and demonstrating positive behaviors.



Media Contact:

Patrice Forbes

patrice@visionarymarketingpartnersllc.com

301.741.6466

nesfieldperformance.com