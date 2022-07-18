Video Processing Platform Market - Industry Size, Share, Growth & Forecast 2027 | UnivDatos
The global video processing platform market is expected to register a CAGR of around 17% over the period of 2021-2027.
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions.”NOIDA, INDIA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video processing consists of statistical analysis and signal processing using video filters to extract information and perform video operations. Basic video processing techniques include cropping, resizing images, adjusting brightness and contrast, and fading in and out. More complex video processing techniques, also known as computer vision technology, rely on image recognition and statistical analysis to perform tasks such as facial recognition, recognition of specific image patterns, and computer-human interaction. Further, the video processing platform offers solutions that provide video service providers with standardized capabilities and multiple monetization models. The platform also helps in combining features and models with video-on-demand multi-screen video infrastructure and televisions.
Global video processing platform market is expected to register a CAGR of around 17% over the period of 2021-2027. Factors such as the growing need for transcoding to deliver videos to maximum users, increasing demand for high-quality video content, and the growth in security & surveillance monitoring spending are positively accentuating its market size. Moreover, the surge in demand for multiscreen video-on-demand applications coupled with the technological advancement in video processing solutions is also driving the video processing platform market demand.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “global video processing platform market”, the market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2027). This is mainly due to the growing need for transcoding to deliver videos to maximum users coupled with the technological advancements in video processing solutions.
Based on application, the video processing platform market is divided into video upload and ingestion, dynamic ad insertion, video transcoding and processing, video hosting, content rendering, and others. The video hosting segment catered to an extensive share of the market in 2020 and is expected to be the prominent shareholder of the market during the forecast period. The rise in popularity of online videos over traditional methods of viewing video content and the surge in expenditure on online video advertisements by most companies drive the growth of the video hosting segment.
Based on industry, the video processing platform market is classified into media and entertainment, banking and financial services, information and communication technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, and others. Among these categories, the media and entertainment segment captured a significant market share owing to the rapid advancements in media and entertainment technologies. This is due to the increasing TV penetration, growing digitalization, rapid advancements in media and entertainment technologies, and increasing trend for online video streaming solutions across the globe.
APAC to witness significant growth
The Asia-Pacific video processing platform market is expected to witness a prominent CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to economic growth, digital transformation, increasing usage of smart devices, and high-speed internet connectivity. The APAC includes both developed countries and developing countries such as Australia, Singapore, Japan, China, India, New Zealand, and South Korea. With better technology infrastructure, significant growth is expected from developed countries in the region. Developing countries are gradually moving towards the use of video processing platforms. In addition, the highly competitive environment in the region is expected to drive the growth of video processing platforms that improve the overall ROI of media, entertainment, and educational institutions. With high growth potential and a positive economic outlook, a variety of key companies are rapidly expanding their cloud businesses in the region.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share in the global video processing platform market are Akamai Technologies, Imagine Communication, NVIDIA Corporation, Ateme S.A., Kaltura Inc., MediaMelon Inc., BASE Media Cloud Limited, Synamedia Ltd., SeaChange International, Qumu Corporation along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to boost their presence in different regions.
“Global Video Processing Platform Market” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for the market players. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on different parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of go-to-market strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.
Market Segmentations:
1. By Component (Hardware, Platform, and Service)
2. By Application (Video Upload and Ingestion, Dynamic Ad Insertion, Video Transcoding and Processing, Video Hosting, Content Rendering, and Others)
3. By Industry (Media and Entertainment, Banking and Financial Services, Information and Communication Technology, Manufacturing, Education, Healthcare, and Others)
4. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)
5. By Company (Akamai Technologies, Imagine Communication, NVIDIA Corporation, Ateme S.A., Kaltura Inc., MediaMelon Inc., BASE Media Cloud Limited, Synamedia Ltd., SeaChange International, Qumu Corporation)
Key questions answered in the study:
1. What are the current and future trends of the global video processing platform industry?
2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of component, application, and industry?
3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?
4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the global video processing platform industry?
5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the global video processing platform suppliers across various region and countries?
