JGP Resourcing Accepted onto Crown Commercial Services Framework
The JGP Team have been named on the RM6229 Permanent Recruitment – Lot 2 – Non-Clinical General Recruitment Framework for Crown Commercial Services
JGP has supported the Public Sector for over 20 years and are proud to now be recognised as a trusted provider. We will continue to offer first-class services and look forward to future successes”HARROW, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JGP Resourcing have been building strong relationships with local government authorities for over 20 years, after creating the very first public sector specific job board, jobsgopublic, back in 1999. Being accepted onto the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) framework is a testament to their long-standing commitment to public sector recruitment.
Amy Andrews, Business Resourcing Partner at JGP, had the following to say about this milestone:
“We are delighted to have been awarded a place on the CCS Framework. JGP has supported the Public Sector in their quest for talent for over 20 years and it’s thanks to the hard work of our team that we have been recognised as a trusted provider. We will continue to offer a first-class service and we look forward to future successes.”
Crown Commercial Services supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2020/21, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.04bn - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.
What impact does this partnership have?
Aside from being a great achievement internally for the team, being named on this framework means that JGP now sit within the limited list of approved CCS suppliers. To achieve this, they had to go through a detailed application process to ensure they’re capable of delivering the requirements and contact terms expected by the CCS. Out of over 6,000 recruitment agencies within the UK, only 161 have been accepted onto the Lot 2 Framework.
What are the benefits of choosing a CCS recommended provider?
• As all CCS trusted providers have to adhere to their requirements, you can be assured that all recruitment efforts performed by the JGP team will be compliant with government regulations.
• Part of the agreement within the CCS framework is that all fees and product rates are price capped. This is to protect contracting authorities from market increases.
• It is required that suppliers to the framework work towards Civil Service Diversity & Inclusion requirements, helping you to achieve your D&I objectives.
• Because of their relationship with the CCS, when you work with JGP you will also have access to support from the CCS customer team and framework management team.
What Job Types does Lot 2 RM6229 Permanent Recruitment 2 Include?
Being named on the Lot 2 – Non-Clinical General Recruitment Framework for CCS means that JGP are a trusted supplier for various general job types within the public sector, which are named below.
Analysis, Commercial & Procurement, Communications, Counter Fraud, Digital, Data & Technology, Finance, HR, International Trade & Negotiation, Knowledge & Information Management, Legal, Operational Delivery, Policy, Project Management & Delivery, Security and Property.
This means that their in-house team of expert public sector recruiters are well-versed in these areas of public sector hiring. They have already successfully filled relevant positions for clients and fully understand what a strong candidate looks like. By accepting them onto this Lot, CCS support their ability to recruit for these roles.
What’s Next for the JGP Resourcing Team?
Now that they have been accepted onto this prestigious framework, the JGP Talent Team will continue to work alongside local government, housing associations and charities to find the best talent for their organisations. This will allow them to build stronger relationships with their clients and strive to exceed industry standards.
