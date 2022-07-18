Data Resiliency Market - Industry Size, Share, Growth & Forecast 2027 | UnivDatos
The data resiliency market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during the forecast period (2021-2027).
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. ”NOIDA, INDIA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Resiliency refers to data’s ability to recover in situations where it is compromised. It is related to digitally preserving organizational assets in the situation of a natural disaster or data center corruption. It is essentially an ability of an organization to avoid unexpected disruptions to data workflows. Additionally, data resiliency is also about responding to threats and recovering the lost or compromised data. Data threats and cyberattacks disarray the functioning of operational businesses. Furthermore, when data in a specific location becomes corrupted or inaccessible, availability is improved when multiple copies of data are stored in multiple locations. Users and applications are still able to access data as they are directed to a secondary location where the same data is not compromised. Ultimately, to ensure data resiliency, organizations must protect data in a number of different locations.
— UnivDatos Market Insights
Download Free Sample of this Report - https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=21649
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Data Resiliency Market” is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to the increasing cyber-attacks in various industries coupled with high growth in data generated throughout the years.
Based on deployment, the market is categorized into on-premises and cloud. Among these two, on-premises held a prominent share of the data resiliency market and is expected to be the prominent market shareholder during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the high speed and low latency abilities of on-premises deployment. On-premises deployment is preferred by organizations, which are looking for high performance for multiple types of workloads. Industries such as government, defense, and banking, prefer the on-premises deployment, as they cannot afford to lose sensitive data, financial records, customer data, and money transaction information in any situation.
Based on Industry, the market is segmented into banking and financial services, information and communication technology, government, media and entertainment, healthcare, and others. In 2020, banking and financial services accounted for a substantial share in the global data resiliency market due to the need for high data security and appropriate backup in the banking sector. The banking and financial industry generates and processes massive volumes of data on daily basis. Further on, data resiliency helps the banking and financial services industry to backup and recover data to maintain business continuity.
Download Free Sample of this Report - https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=21649
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth
For a better understanding of the market adoption of the data resiliency industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World. APAC is expected to showcase robust growth during the forecast period mainly due to the growing awareness across various industries such as banking and financial services, information and communication technology, government, and healthcare to protect and backup their crucial enterprise data. Cyberattacks and ransomware attacks are also driving the growth of the data resiliency market in the APAC region.
According to ‘UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share in the data resiliency market include Acronis International GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Asigra Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp Inc., VMware Inc., Veritas Technologies LLC., Carbonite Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Veeam Software AG.
“Data Resiliency Market” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for the market players. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitors’ capabilities on different parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of go-to-market strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.
For more informative information, please visit us – https://univdatos.com/report/data-resiliency-market/
Market Segmentation:
1. By Type (Solutions and Services)
2. By Deployment (On-premises and Cloud)
3. By Organization size (Large Enterprises and SMEs)
4. By Industry (Banking and Financial Services, Information and Communication Technology, Government, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, and Others)
5. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World)
6. By Company (Acronis International GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Asigra Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp Inc., VMware Inc., Veritas Technologies LLC., Carbonite Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Veeam Software AG)
Key questions answered in the study:
1. What are the current and future trends of the data resiliency industry?
2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of type, deployment, organization size, and industry category?
3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?
4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the data resiliency industry?
5. What are the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the data resiliency product suppliers across various countries?
Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights -
CPG Digital Marketing Market to Reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2027, Globally
Digital Advertisement Market to Reach US$ 626 Billion by 2026, Globally
About Us:
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.
Ankita Gupta
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)
+91 97176 88269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn