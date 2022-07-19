ProHa fitness mirror, worldwide debut

HiDong ProHa smart fitness mirror worldwide debuted. This is a smart device that can replace an offline gym, which is known as a stay-at-home gym.

HONG KONG, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, HiDong officially announced that its new product - ProHa smart fitness mirror worldwide debuted. This is a smart device that can replace an offline gym, which also can be called a stay-at-home gym.

Worldwide debut on Kickstarter only $899.

In the off state, the mirror surface of ProHa is translucent and bright and can even replace all the ordinary full-length mirrors. When it is on, the mirror becomes an invisible gym with the 60" ultra HD vacuum sputtering process mirror.

There are multiple interactive ways to exercise with professional instructors through the ProHa fitness mirror. In real-time interaction, users can get timely fitness guidance and feedback when exercising.

ProHa has formulated exercise rankings for users. It can rank according to the number of calories the user consumes. In addition, users can socialize while exercising. They can exercise with friends and family members or participate in fitness challenges.

In terms of quality and specifications, the HiDong team has equipped the ProHa fitness mirror with a 117° wide-angle camera and a 43-inch touch screen, which provides great convenience for users to exercise.

It is understood that the mirror design of ProHa adopts advanced 5A-level technology to ensure that its mirror surface is transparent and will not be affected by fingerprints.

When users exercise, ProHa’s built-in dynamic sensors can accurately locate 19 key bone points of the human body, use accurate algorithms to capture and identify whether users' movements are standard, and then provide feedback through the intelligent system to help users correct their wrong movements.

ProHa's class library has thousands of monthly updated courses. At the same time, ProHa also has an entrance specially prepared for instructors, allowing them to upload fitness videos anytime, anywhere by themselves. Not only users can easily exercise at home, but professional fitness instructors can also teach freely.

As a family fitness device, ProHa allows users to create 6 family accounts, and it can exclusively customize fitness courses and healthy recipes according to each family member's fitness levels and goals.

At the same time, ProHa provides users with a one-year quality assurance service and free home delivery. It is worth mentioning that users can also get a one-year free membership, and various membership programs can be experienced for free.

The initial price of ProHa is $1499. HiDong provides users with a super early bird price of only $899. Users can go to Kickstarter to pre-order the ProHa fitness mirror with a limited discount.