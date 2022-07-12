HiDong ProHa Fitness Mirror Is Officially Launched

The intelligent fitness brand HiDong released a new product - ProHa Fitness Mirror.

HONG KONG S.A.R., July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The frequency of people going to the gym is gradually decreasing, and home fitness has become a new craze, making home fitness a new choice for people to pursue a healthy life. Using smart fitness devices or exercising follow along with the fitness YouTubers is increasingly popular.

In this July, the intelligent fitness brand HiDong released a new product - ProHa Fitness Mirror, which provides a new choice for all fitness enthusiasts. It has thousands of monthly updated courses for the young, children, elders, and people with different fitness levels. The AI motion capture technology and the built-in somatosensory games make users much more fitness fun.

Create a professional home gym with scientific and professional programs and AI technology

ProHa fitness mirror comes out with exclusive fitness courses for people of different ages. With thousands of monthly updated fitness courses, members of the family of different ages and with different fitness needs can find the right fitness course for them. ProHa also provides users with customized programs and healthy recipes to help them better achieve their fitness goals.

In addition, users can enjoy one-on-one professional fitness training in the mirror anytime and anywhere. With the dual-chip AI motion capture technology and built-in high-performance CPU, users' every movement will be detected and corrected, which ensures that the user's training movements are standardized. ProHa can also smoothly calculate millisecond changes and give feedback to users without any delay so that users can be more clearly informed of their training results, making home fitness become more scientific and professional.

Somatosensory games make family fitness more fun

ProHa has a variety of built-in somatosensory games, which turns the living room into a fitness game room in one second. It allows users to play games and exercise with their families simultaneously. In addition, users can also work out with other users or their friends online, no need to worry about exercising alone anymore!

Interact with fitness mirror in multiple ways

To make it accessible, ProHa fitness mirror allows users to control the mirror with a touch, a voice wake word, or even a mouse. With a simple “HiDong, turn on the mirror”, users can start their home fitness journey.

The innovative 5A technology

HiDong adopts the breakthrough 5A mirror technology that no one has. (AG anti-glare, AR anti-reflection, AF anti-fingerprint, AM anti-microbial, AS anti-shatter). The design of AM and AF allows users to touch the screen freely without worrying about leaving any fingerprint, and the anti-microbial rate is 99%.

Nowadays, with many gyms closed and people's interest in fitness growing, online fitness has become an increasingly popular way to work out, such as exercise with follow-along videos, taking fitness classes on zoom, and fitness mirrors have become an extremely efficient way to work out. Take ProHa home to have an effective, scientific, and enjoyable exercise experience. ProHa fitness mirror is available on Kickstarter. Users can grab the mirror at a limited 40% discount price of $899 (originally priced at $1499).