Deanna Thompson Recognized by National Pawnbrokers Association
Deanna Thompson has been named the winner of the National Pawnbrokers Association's Industry Partner of the Year award.
This award is presented annually to the NPA Industry Partner member who has shown significant support for the association and its members through their performance and dedication.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deanna Thompson has been named the winner of the National Pawnbrokers Association's Industry Partner of the Year award. This announcement was made at the National Pawnbrokers Association's annual convention where Thompson was also a featured speaker and exhibitor.
— National Pawnbrokers Association
Thompson is the Head of Strategic Operations at Marque Luxury and the Co-Founder of Marque Mentor. She is recognized as one of the foremost authorities of pre-owned luxury and is widely known due to her frequent speaking engagements, corporate training events, as well as her published books, Chanel Reference Guide, The Beginner's Guide to Luxury Handbag Authentication Vols 1-6, and A Beginner's Guide to Louis Vuitton.
This award is presented annually to the NPA Industry Partner member who has shown significant support for the association and its members through their performance and dedication. Deanna was nominated and selected based on her tireless commitment to the pawn industry and her support of pawnbrokers and other business owners who want to create vibrant businesses buying, selling, trading, and pawning designer handbags. The announcement was made at the industry’s annual Pawn Expo convention in Las Vegas.
Erika Brooks
The Pawnbroker Network
+1 817-522-2556
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn