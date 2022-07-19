Transforming Digital Health Experiences through Microbiome Skincare

Zühlke collaborates with Sequential Skin to design and build a personalised microbiome skincare experience focused on digital scalability, security and quality.

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global innovation service provider, Zühlke, collaborates with Sequential Skin — a leading skin genomics start-up, to design and build a personalised microbiome skincare experience focused on digital scalability, security and quality.

Sequential Skin is the world’s first science-backed diagnostic company that uses deep molecular analysis and next-generation gene-sequencing technology to understand the combined impact of an individual's genes and skin microbiome. With their novel Sequential Skin test, consumers can access the microbiome levels on their skin and receive personalised recommendations on suitable skincare regimes and products through their Skin Health Tracker.

According to a Wakefield Research study on consumer beauty product purchases, 70% of consumers are overwhelmed by product choices, and 63% are confused by the product claims. Born from scientific research and discovery, Sequential Skin is on a mission to solve that problem by empowering individuals to make better-informed decisions about their skin health.

As an innovation and technology partner, Zühlke works with Sequential Skin to optimise the digital health app user experience and improve solution quality and security, as it looks to scale up its operations to global markets.

"As a team of scientists, bridging science with the consumer has been the most challenging part, and we need a structured approach to tackle this. When we approach Zühlke with this problem statement, they helped us enhance that digital and consumer translation," said Albert Dashi, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Sequential Skin.

The collaboration combines Zühlke’s usability design and health solution capabilities with Sequential Skin’s science-backed solution, scaling digital innovation to create personalised skin health experiences.

“We are excited to support Sequential Skin in their journey to revolutionise the future of skin health — bringing our wealth of experience in digital health apps to advance the user experience and infrastructure of their solution. With a digital, security-first approach, Sequential Skin will be able to leverage the power of a scalable and high-quality solution architecture for fast growth and long-term scaling,” said Nicolas Lai, Head of Health Markets at Zühlke Asia.

Today, digital health impacts more than one billion lives, with the Asia Pacific digital health market size expected to reach USD 326.7 billion by 2030 according to Research and Markets. Expanding its global footprint, Zühlke first launched specialised offerings to customers and partners in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021, as a response to fast-growing demand for digital health solutions and services in the region.



