RAIN RESEARCH GROUP - A STARTUP MAKING SENSE OF AI AND DEFENSE

RAIN Research Group releases new reports enabling startups, venture capital firms, analysts and executives to engage successfully with AI and defense.

Headquartered in Virginia, RAIN Research Group is an international research firm engaged in specialised research and analysis in the defense and artificial intelligence sector. Norine MacDonald QC, the firm’s founding President: ‘With our new reports, we want to provide startups, venture capital firms, analysts and national security executives the insights they need to engage successfully with AI and defense.’

The startup has recently focused on two driving factors that will determine the future of AI and defense:

1. Individuals shaping the future of AI and defense through leadership, technological innovation, policy, ethics and regulation.

2. Venture capital investments in defense and dual-use startups that are revolutionising a sector dominated by big defense contractors.

George Howell, Director of RAIN+ Industry says: ‘In this fast-growing sector, we help customers keep track of innovators, companies and investors that drive that R&D and rapid growth.’

THE RAIN 500: WHO'S WHO IN AI AND DEFENSE IN THE US

The RAIN 500 report maps, tracks and analyses institutions and 500 individuals shaping the future of AI and defense in the US. Dr. Jorrit Kamminga, the report’s lead author: ‘This sector is about technology, but it is as much about the people behind the technology and those who shape the political framework in which new products, technologies and capabilities can be deployed.’

For free report extracts covering the media spotlight as well as ten influential women shaping the sector, click here.

THE RAIN VC: A VENTURE CAPITAL + DEFENSE DIRECTORY IN THE US

The RAIN VC is the first comprehensive report on venture capital’s involvement in the US defense sector. George Howell, the lead author: ‘Our report offers a meta-level analysis of the 40 most important VC firms in the defense space and the 150 most prominent VC-backed defense and dual-use companies which have contracts with the US Department of Defense, its military branches and the Intelligence Community.’

To remain competitive in defense, the United States must adapt to incorporate emerging technology more quickly and effectively. VC-backing of dual-use and defense companies is important to boost defense innovation, while encouraging healthy competition, and supporting essential research and development into the areas defined as ‘critical’ for the future competitiveness of the country.

A free report extract covering the most influential leaders in VC + Defense is available here.

MILITARISATION OF THE STRATOSPHERE: HIGH-ALTITUDE PLATFORMS AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

RAIN presents two series of reports providing in-depth analysis of the new defense frontier in the stratosphere: High-Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS) and High-Altitude Long-Endurance Systems (HALEs). Analyst Rutger Veltman: ‘We offer trends and forecasts for the high-altitude segment which are part of a bigger and unstoppable development which we call the militarisation of the stratosphere. Analyst Larein Zhang: ‘Through our comprehensive data analysis we make the complex HAPS and HALE segments more accessible for those that want to engage with this important sector.’

For these reports, there are also free Report Extracts available:

- High Altitude Platform Systems: Market Dynamics and the Networked Battlefield

- High Altitude Long Endurance Platforms: Geopolitics and High-Altitude ISR

RAIN ETHICS

The RAIN Research Group includes a dedicated Ethics Division which stays ahead of the debate on the ethical implications of AI technology. RAIN’s 60 second videos and Primers outline the key issues. Jorrit Kamminga, the Director of RAIN+ Ethics: ‘We help clients understand the political, legal and ethical arguments used but also to think ahead and prepare for the impact of new regulation.’

RAIN DATA

Peter Wilcox, Director of RAIN Data: ‘At the heart of our organisation is our Data Division, which helps to show granular relationships and new insights into how AI is impacting the defense sector.’

Please get in touch using hello@rainresearchgroup.ai

About RAIN Research Group