Global Vertical MEMS Probe Cards Market to reach 2.26 billion by 2028
FormFactor, Technoprobe S.p.A., and Micronics Japan (MJC) hold a 69.75% market share of the Vertical MEMS Probe Cards Market.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Probe cards are primarily used to probe semiconductor devices, and there are many different types, sizes, and worldwide manufacturers. Vertical-Probe refers to probe cards suitable for multi-die testing of general logic products, including SoC and microcomputer products.
It is called a “vertical-type” probe card because the probe needles are vertical to the substrate. Because of its short needles and vertical contact with the device, the vertical type is best suited to the measurement of the small pad, high-frequency devices. MEMS-SP refers to probe cards for logic devices, suitable for flip chips for microprocessors and SoC devices, as well as the fine pitch bump wafer test.
The global major manufacturers of Vertical MEMS Probe Cards include FormFactor, Technoprobe S.p.A., Micronics Japan (MJC), Japan Electronic Materials (JEM), MPI Corporation, SV Probe, Microfriend, Korea Instrument, and Will Technology, etc. In terms of revenue, the global three largest players hold a 69.75% market share of Vertical MEMS Probe Cards in 2021.
Global Vertical MEMS Probe Cards market size is estimated to be worth USD 1,369.60 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2,266.54 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.76% during the forecast period 2022-2028. After analyzing the COVID-19 impact, it has been found that Pitch Below 60 µm accounting for 65.01% of the Vertical MEMS Probe Cards global market in 2021, is projected to value USD 1,649.62 million by 2028, growing at a revised 10.63% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Memory Devices segment is altered to a 7.11% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
North America Vertical MEMS Probe Cards market size was USD 439.01 million in 2021, while Europe was USD 230.75 million. The proportion of North America was 35.75% in 2021, while Europe's percentage was18.79%, and it is predicted that Europe's market share will reach 17.70% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 7.73% through the analysis period. As for Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, with CAGR is 9.60% and 9.20%, respectively, for the next 6-year period.
