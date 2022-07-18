PureKonect Presents The 67 Minutes Konect for Mandela Day 2022 Campaign
PureKonect will be the platform where Vuyo Joboda will be joined by Celebrity guests to get in conversation about the impact that Mandela had in the world
“We are excited to be honoring Nelson Mandela PureKonect is inspired by leaders like Nelson Mandela. We stand on values and we represent unity, equality and individuality which were some of his values”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureKonect is honored to present the 67 Minutes Konect for Mandela Day Campaign.
— Founder of PureKonect Dr. Gershom Sikaala
PureKonect is a social media app that helps users connect with their friends and family and businesses connect with their consumers in a safe and secure platform. The Beverly Hills, Los Angeles based company was founded by Zambian Born, US based Inventor, Entrepreneur and Author Dr. Gershom Sikaala.
Dr. Sikaala is passionate about helping people and businesses and has been part of many projects globally and in Africa before that have gone on to benefit many. A project he co-founded was the Zambikes, a globally recognized bicycle brand that helped create employment and opportunities for people in Zambia. Just like Nelson Mandela Dr. Sikaala is implementing positive change globally and impacting lives while at it.
This Mandela day, PureKonect will be the platform where Vuyo Joboda will be joined by Celebrity guests to get in conversation about the impact that Mandela had in the world and how each of us can continue that legacy and play our part in making humanity better. The conversation will be happening for a great cause. Nelson Mandela represented values and themes like peace, forgiveness, compassion and human dignity. He was a champion for all people-in his words and in his actions. This conversation is aimed at celebrating Nelson Mandela and his actions with PureKonect. The virtual gathering will bring together some of Hollywood's and South Africa's favorite celebrities and stars to inspire meaningful impact. The celebrities will include Nqobile Khummalo, Connie Chiume, Carrie Bernans and Evit Love along with several others. PureKonect will in turn pledge to donate to the Help a Girl Child organization founded by Abongile Kwaza based in Khayamandi, Cape Town.
“We are excited to be honoring Nelson Mandela, in many ways PureKonect is inspired by leaders like Nelson Mandela. We stand on values and we represent unity, equality and individuality which were some of his values” says the Founder of the platform Dr. Sikaala. The app is available for download on Playstore and on the Appstore or www.purekonect.com With the promise of giving you freedom of expression and the security of privacy while being able to make voice calls, video calls, share photos and videos. Business owners are able to advertise their brands or business on a global platform and many other incredible benefits offered by this social media platform are every reason to download this app!
PureKonect is also pledging to give business owners who bring 100 new users an opportunity to get a 60% discount to market their businesses on the platform in celebration of Mandela Day. The businesses will be guaranteed global reach and will get free verification of their account for 6 months pro member free. .
To be part of this conversation for Mandela day, simply download the PureKonect App and join the conversation at 6pm South African time/ 9AM LA time.
For more information, contact Vuyo Joboda on vuyo.joboda@gmail.com
