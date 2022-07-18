PureKonect Presents The 67 Minutes Konect for Mandela Day 2022 Campaign

PureKonect Logo Mandela Day Participants Dr. Gershom Sikaala Founder of PureKonect

PureKonect will be the platform where Vuyo Joboda will be joined by Celebrity guests to get in conversation about the impact that Mandela had in the world

“We are excited to be honoring Nelson Mandela PureKonect is inspired by leaders like Nelson Mandela. We stand on values and we represent unity, equality and individuality which were some of his values” — Founder of PureKonect Dr. Gershom Sikaala