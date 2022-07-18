Pianist Angel Ruediger Collaborates with Ian Urbina to Produce Music on Shocking Reporting about Secretive Prisons
EINPresswire.com/ -- Musician Angel Ruediger teams up again with The Outlaw Ocean Music Project to draw attention to the shocking reporting about the secretive prisons in Libya for migrants, where countless human rights abuses happen.
Investigative reporter Ian Urbina and The Outlaw Ocean Project wrote an awarded piece about the journey of Aliou Candé, a young migrant from Guinea Bissau who tried to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean but who was captured and taken to one of the most brutal Libyan detention centers: Al Mabani.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting. Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Ruediger is a Brazilian pianist and composer. Her unmatched passion for piano music led her to study classical piano at the age of nine and start to write compositions two years later. Although she continued her classical piano studies for almost ten years, she also pursued an academic career and achieved a doctorate in Political History with a strong interest in social life.
Ruediger was stunned by the stories that came out of Urbina’s reporting in Libya.
“The creative process on this release was mainly oriented by the concepts articulated and provided by Urbina’s documentary about Libya and Aliou Candé’s,” Ruediger said. “To think of a concept or a set of concepts always inspires me to write a musical narrative.”
The song “Call Our Father” is inspired by the last time Candé spoke with his family. In an audio message, Candé asks his brothers to call their father and scrape together a ransom to get him out of Al Mabani, but Candé died a few days later shot by prison guards during a riot.
“Call Our Father” by Angel Ruediger is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
