Benton County Suspicious Death Investigation

July 17, 2022

Palo, IOWA: On Friday, July 15, 2022, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at the Jodie Bevans residence, 3397 64th Street Palo, IA. Upon arrival, law enforcement officials located Bevans (58) inside her residence, deceased. Based on the condition of the scene and the suspicious nature of her death, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Criminalistics Laboratory were called to assist with the investigation.

On Sunday, July 17, 2022 the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy. Autopsy results are pending and the Cause of Death and Manner of Death is yet to be determined.

The incident is being investigated by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Criminalistics Laboratory, Benton County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Benton County Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.