Benton County Suspicious Death Investigation

July 17, 2022    

Palo, IOWA:  On Friday, July 15, 2022, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at the Jodie Bevans residence, 3397 64th Street Palo, IA. Upon arrival, law enforcement officials located Bevans (58) inside her residence, deceased. Based on the condition of the scene and the suspicious nature of her death, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Criminalistics Laboratory were called to assist with the investigation.  

On Sunday, July 17, 2022 the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy. Autopsy results are pending and the Cause of Death and Manner of Death is yet to be determined.  

The incident is being investigated by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Criminalistics Laboratory, Benton County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Benton County Attorney’s Office.  

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time. 

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

