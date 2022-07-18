Little butterflies Learning Center, emerges as a leading name in Learning Environments. Founder Philip Austin Brooks
Little butterflies Learning Center, emerges as a leading name in Learning Environments. Founder Philip Austin BrooksGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early experiences shape how we see the world and other people. Children imitate what they see and hear around them. In order to prepare your children for the complicated and diverse world we live in today, it is essential that you expose them to a variety of experiences as early as possible.
Learning centers take advantage of children’s natural need to explore as they have the chance to gain experience by trying out their own ideas in a hands-on way. It can be quite rewarding to enroll children in an excellent early childhood program, which is why Philip Austin Brooks founded the Little Butterflies Learning Center.
He was a fantastic basketball player and after his retirement, Philip got married and returned to the United States. Philip’s Macedonian wife has early childhood education and together they created the idea to open an education center for children. Philip Austin Brooks founded the first Little Butterflies Learning Center with his wife in Dallas, Texas in 2017.
The caring teachers at Little butterflies Learning Center who guide your children are highly trained and receive twice the professional development required by the state. Little Children can make big messes! Fortunately, our full-time cleaning staff is always on hand to clean as needed and thoroughly clean floors and carpets every other week. We also
implement state-of-the-art health and safety procedures to keep your little ones as safe as possible.
To give every parent peace of mind, secure live video cameras are installed in every room and in the playgrounds. You can see what your child is doing all day from the comfort of your smartphone. With one webcam in every room (and on the playgrounds!), you’ll have a window into their fascinating world. We regularly share progressive insights, innovative ideas and best practices with parents to support them. There is also speech and behavior therapy for your little ones.
Little Butterflies Learning Center currently offers fun and developmentally appropriate learning opportunities for children ages 0-12. Children learn structure and routine at a young age and are responsible for putting away coats, putting on shoes, and other independent tasks. Philip and his colleagues deliver early childhood care in a way that no other institution in the country can match. They have managed to build a top brand that many parents and guardians
are proud to represent. Philip tries to improve every day. Despite the obstacles, he continues to progress. He imparts knowledge to anyone who wants to try the same thing. Philip’s ultimate goal is to open 100 Little Butterflies learning centers around the world.
Philip Brooks
Little Butterflies
+1 512-736-3459
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Parent at Little Butterflies Learning Center