Little Butterflies Learning Center, Founder Philip Austin Brooks giving back to Underdog Athletics Little Butterflies Learning Center and Philip Austin Brooks giving back to the community Philip Austin Brooks trademark logo for Little Butterflies Learning Centers

Little Butterflies Learning Center, Founder Philip Austin Brooks has made smattering of $150,000 thousands of donations to non-profit organizations

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little Butterflies Learning Center and founder Philip Austin Brooks are making a huge jump in the childcare industry. Not only are they the #1 fastest growing Learning Center in Texas, Little Butterflies Learning Center also keeps busy by contributing donations to non-profit organization’s where it's needed. This is what makes Little Butterflies stand out more than any other daycare center.To give every parent peace of mind, Phillip Austin Brooks established Little Butterflies Learning Center. Together with his team of highly trained teachers and loving caregivers, they are providing exceptional education and a fun-filled day in a place as nurturing as home.Currently, the Little Butterflies program supports children aged 0-12 years where they offer playful and age-appropriate learning opportunities. Over the years, the world has changed and it’s now more diverse. Advancements in technology have also ushered in a new era in the way of doing things. At Little Butterflies, they have created a culturally diverse childcare environment that helps prepare children to live and work successfully in the world today. They are helping them feel good about themselves, their families, communities, and their individual skills are nurtured.Children are very perceptive, and they pick up on things very quickly. That is why the developmental years for children are crucial. From an early age, a child is able to pick out what they love and what they are attracted to. Phillip Brooks believes it’s critical to nurture their talents from the toddler age. This helps them and their parents to recognize the talents they are displaying and change as they grow.To ensure no talent goes undiscovered, Little Butterflies has trained their caregivers to pay close attention to each child’s interests and try to foster those interests early on. In their curriculum, they have activities, such as Ballet and Tap classes, Soccer and Music, among others. Individualized care and attention are given by the caregivers. They interact with the children on a personal level and form great relationships.ADVERTISEMENTAdditionally, Little Butterflies, Founder Philip Austin Brooks allows free online access for parents to watch their children as they interact with their peers and caregivers. The parent can remotely monitor their child’s progress by using a PC or smartphone or tablet through the Little Butterflies’ app. As stated by Philip Austin Brooks, their number one priority at Little Butterflies is child safety. To ensure this is not compromised, their app, Arlo, has a secure access portal. Their doors also have access control and all-around video surveillance inside the facility.From every detail of their classroom to the playground design, Little Butterflies upholds high standards of cleanliness to make the children feel as comfortable as possible.They are helping children with emotional intelligence and development by teaching them more about emotional self-regulation and helping them become aware and understand their emotions.In just a few years after start-up, Little Butterflies has quickly become a top learning center. Looking into the future, their goal is to open more branches and make child caregiving easy for the parents. They also hope to help more children discover their interests and natural talents, and to teach them some of the basic skills to give them the skills they will need later in life.

Little Butterflies Learning Center, Founder Philip Austin Brooks showing the public on how to run a successful childcare center