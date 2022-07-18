Lonseal Flooring Celebrates 50 Years
Lonseal has played a vital role in our industry continuing to provide customers with options to meet their flooring needs”CARSON, CA, USA, July 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Peter Padilla, Director of Sales and Marketing
In June 2022, Lonseal, Inc. turned 50 years old. This milestone represents a journey behind and a look ahead of the many innovative things to come. From the start, Lonseal has emphasized its core values of teamwork, excellence, integrity, and quality. With a focus on providing great customer service and high-end quality products, Lonseal has become one of the leading sheet vinyl flooring companies globally.
Lonseal, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lonseal Corporation in Tokyo and was established in Southern California in 1972. The company quickly established itself as a provider of unique sheet vinyl flooring designs with distinctive color choices. In the early 80s, Lonplate — the original steel-plate design adapted to resilient flooring — put Lonseal on the map as a creator of innovative, embossed products. Additionally, Lonseal’s technological advances bolstered the company’s reputation as it infused products with pliable properties not associated with vinyl.
Lonseal® is known as “the little giant” in the sheet vinyl flooring industry. Our corporate sales office in Carson, California, has a team with an average of 40 years of sheet vinyl flooring experience! Our product line is most often specified by designers and architects because we focus on making one thing … products that will over-deliver the quality a project requires. Not only does our flooring exceed expectations, Lonseal is also more flexible and can easily customize products to meet our clients’ needs.
The number 50 carries a lot of weight in the flooring industry. Lonseal’s success for half a century speaks not only to its longevity but also to its creativity and ability to adapt, evolve and grow in an ever-changing landscape.
“Vinyl sheet flooring has become increasingly more complex in terms of design, and quality.” Says Peter Padilla, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Lonseal has played a vital role in our industry continuing to provide customers with options to meet their flooring needs. We’re proud to be the first ones to implement in our collection, formulations like GreenMedic ®, GreenAir®, and Topseal which have all proven to be ideal in the healthcare and aviation industries.”
Lonseal has seen many changes over the years, but one thing that will always remain is that its values are as solid as the products they make. Lonseal, Inc. is proud to celebrate its 50-year milestone with employees, agents, customers, and partners – and they look forward to the next 50 years.
