AI Security leader AITX Receives Multiple AVA and TOM Units from Leading Fortune 500 Logistics Company : AITX

Four weeks ago, this client placed an identical order with us. This Fortune 500 company knows how well the RAD solutions work, and how much money they save the end-user, and now they’re going big.” — Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Companies Step up Security: AI Security leader AITX Receives Multiple AVA and TOM Units from Leading Fortune 500 Logistics Company: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Symbol: AITX $AITX Introduces Weapon Detection & Projects Profitability; Supplies Fortune 50 firms, Hospitals, Casinos, and Schools; Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Symbol: AITX Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Multiple Applications. Sales Reaching New Record Levels with Latest Orders Booked in June. New NFT Launched Based on Company Products. Weapon Detection to be in Release of Analytics Software Suite. School Protection Article by CEO Steve Reinharz Published Online. CEO Releases Publication on the New Economy, Jobs and Automation. Planned Entry Into the $17.6 Billion Residential Security Market. AITX Invited by Regional Hospital Group and Top 3 Guarding Company to Demonstrate Labor Saving Solutions. CEO Publishes Article Making the Case for Automation Over Interest Rate Hikes.AITX has received an order for 5 security robots from a top ranked global logistics company. The order is valued in the low six figures, plus recurring revenue after a set period. Although not named due to confidentiality agreements, the Company indicated that the end-user, an existing client, is a global leader in supply chain management & third-party logistics.The order is part of a broad expansion of the client’s proven facility security solution. The 4 AVA autonomous access control security robots and 1 TOM visitor management device are expected to be deployed this summer at one of the client’s end-user’s distribution centers. “This is what scaling and expansion looks like,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “Four weeks ago, this client placed an identical order with us. This Fortune 500 company knows how well the RAD solutions work, and how much money they save the end-user, and now they’re going big. We expect to see similar roll out orders to continue for the foreseeable future,” Reinharz added.“Every major client of ours, and those in RAD’s sales funnel typically starts slowly, with a single device or two,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “As they experience the great results, value, and savings RAD delivers, we anticipate scaling and broader deployments, just as we’re seeing with this and other clients.”The Company also confirmed that with this order for 5 RAD devices, the client’s total number of units deployed and/or on order is 44. The Company expects to receive permission from this client to share its name, RAD device use cases, and applications in the coming weeks.About AITX:Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen their business.AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.AITX announced that its sees a clear pathway to profitability within 24 months, principally through the growth of its primary subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc (RAD)AITX CEO Steve Reinharz Calls for Protecting Schools and Facilities with Advanced AI TechnologyOn June 23rd AITX announced that its CEO, Steve Reinharz published an online article that discusses the need for equipping the nation’s schools and other facilities with AI-based technology. Reinharz asserts that existing solutions can provide an effective initial deterrence and autonomous responses at the first indication of an active shooter event.AITX to Deploy 13 Units to Fortune 50 Transportation Company; 1 ROAMEO Mobile Robot and 12 ROSA Devices for 2 LocationsAITX Receives Anticipated Large Order, Expanded to 50 UnitsOn June 16th AITX announced an anticipated large order and the order has expanded to 50 RAD devices, adding 13 additional ROSA security robots. This becomes the largest unit order through an authorized dealer. The dealer is DSI Security Services, one of the nation's top security companies with over 4500 employees and over $100 Million in Annual Revenue.Multiple AVA and TOM Order from Leading Global Logistics CompanyOn June 14th AITX announced an order for 5 security robots from a top ranked global logistics company. 