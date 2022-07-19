US based Really Big Coloring Books® ColoringBook.com adds in-house Perfect Binding and Hardcover Book Finishing Service
Well known for custom and retail coloring book manufacturing since 1988, the company brings in-house perfect bound and hard cover book finishing options.
It's a pleasure and fun offering new and current customers perfect and hard back book options for their needs. And it brings jobs to our industry.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US based Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com a recognized leader in custom and retail coloring book production adds services to include traditional perfect binding-glued soft covers, and case bound-hardcover book finishing. “Purchasing manufacturing equipment and expanding with in-house production of perfect and hard back book finishing has been a natural progression for our company,” says Founder & CEO, N. Wayne Bell. “Over the years our company has employed artists, editors, writers, designers, and sales staff to produce coloring book products for businesses and consumers. During this time we outsourced perfect bound and hard back book projects. Historically we produced coloring books and some full color products while our binding area specialized in spiral, saddle stitching and pad/glued books. Now we add to these new services and bring additional binding options in house. The expansion includes new equipment, additional productions service, an extensive training program and more jobs". Bell commented on the new service options.
— N. Wayne Bell Publisher
"Perfect Binding is a widely recognized soft cover book binding method in which the pages and cover become glued together at the spine with a strong and flexible thermal glue. The other three sides of the book become trimmed to give them clean perfect edges. Perfect bound books may feature a clear coat or laminate cover to enhance the quality and appearance of the book". The company states they manufacture perfect bound books in about any size from 5.5 x 8.5 inches to larger formats of 13 x 19 inches, beginning with a cover and two sheets of paper up to about 2.5 inches thick representing approximately five hundred sheets. Customers with catalogs, brochures and marketing pieces often prefer a glued perfect binding to enhance the look, feel and professionalism compared to the traditional saddle stitched or stapled pieces he said.
"Case binding, commonly referred to as hardcover binding, involves the construction of an exterior case made of various strengths of cardboard wrapped with the cover paper. Case binding is a more complicated process compared to other common types of binding and is a preferred binding method of educators, libraries, bookstores, retailers, and consumers. Considered the best binding technique of the publishing industry. The inside pages may be sewn together and then glued to the end-papers and then glued to the covers spine. “Offering this traditional book binding style to our new and current customers has been a winning service for our sales staff," stated Bell.
He continued, "Square back binding is a advanced technology of the higher-end digital print industry and looks like perfect binding in shape, appearance, and professionalism. This technology is often replacing the traditional saddle stitched booklets. The pages are then stitched to the binding/cover with wire. The appearance of the book binding is a square edge and when the book opens it gives the same feel as a perfect bind".
"Spiral binding never goes out of style," said Bell. "The company has made spiral products for 35+ years, durability is a major factor offered by the various spiral options. The educational system, schools, libraries, artists, and anyone that loves a book to lay flat as they use it prefers spiral bound products. Another major difference is that coil binding is durable as it has no moving parts, where the binding opens there is less wear and tear on the book's edge. Spiral books can be notebooks, coloring books or any type of book. These books can have a spiral binding on the top or side of the book, like the our ever popular and trademarked Travel Tablet Coloring Books® that are sold in stores nationally through retailers like Walmart.com, Amazon and the grocery industry".
The company also manufactures various paper products, menus, pads, cards, anything a business or consumer requests printed on paper Bell says they will try and provide or refer them to someone who can. "Its all about working together in the publishing industry keeping it relevant, up to date and competitive with overseas operations while maintaining US jobs," Bell said with a smile.
